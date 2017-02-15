Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather agree terms for super fight

By Carol Barry | Metro |

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have settled the terms of their super fight, according to reports in Ireland.

The two combat sports stars have been verbally sparring for months while McGregor insisted his next fight will be in a boxing ring against Mayweather.

Mayweather too has said he believes the fight will go ahead as he prepares to come out of retirement to face the UFC star.

McGregor has never boxed professionally, but obtained a license in December and has been training for a fight in the ring.

The Irish Sun claim the deal is done between the fighters and that they are waiting on a third party to sign off on the contract.

McGregor and Mayweather have reportedly settled on the fight purses and pay-per-view cuts, but have yet to put pen to paper.

That may be because the third party is UFC boss Dana White who has already said he does not want his biggest star in the ring with a 49-0 boxer.

White warned McGregor that fighting the UFC would lead to an ‘epic fall’, but the president did make his own offer to Mayweather to fight the Irishman.

But White may sign off on the fight when the clash could be the biggest pay-per-view event in boxing history.

Mayweather has already said he will not fight for anything less than $100 million, while McGregor would be in line to smash his UFC purse record, $3 million, by facing the American.

McGregor will be in Las Vegas this week to film an anti-bullying video as per his settlement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission after the bottle throwing incident with Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

It is believed the UFC lightweight champion will use the time in Vegas to get the deal signed off on by the third party.