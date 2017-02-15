Ammara dates Bulawayo

Rising star Ammara Brown will on Friday hold her debut show in Bulawayo.

Ammara last year rode on the wave of runaway hit Mukoko alongside Tytan Sikhokho.

She closed off the year with a sizzling song and music video for her duet with sister Chengeto – Watchu Want.

She will be performing at E68.

Ammara’s manager, Tsungi Zvobgo, said the singer wanted to make up for promises she made to perform in the city that she had not fulfilled.

“This is her debut show in the city and Ammara is looking forward to it. She loves Bulawayo and plans to make up for all the time she has missed with her fans there,” said Zvobgo.

She said Ammara will come to Bulawayo with her full band.

The singer will arrive on Friday evening and get straight down to business of entertaining the patrons who are expected to gather at the venue.

Host of the show Babongile Sikhonjwa said the entry will be $5.

“Everything is set for Ammara to come down. We looking forward for her to be in the city for the first time and I know revellers will enjoy their night out,” said Sikhonjwa.

He will be joined by DJ Keitho and Ras Obido as entertainers. The Chronicle