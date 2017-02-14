Vendor sues city council

By Anesu Chakabva

A Harare vendor has sued Harare City Council for $8 000 as compensation for assaulting him and confiscating his wares.

John Gumini is being represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

It is alleged that on July 10, 2015, municipal police publicly assaulted and humiliated Gumini.

This was after they raided vendors in the Harare Central Business District.

Gumini was unlawfully assaulted with batons. He was injured all over his body and lost wares worth $920.

Harare Civil Courts magistrate Mr Brighton Pabwe presided over the matter. Council argues its officers acted in terms of the law.

The vendor breached Section 5 (a) of council by-laws by vending at an undesignated site.

The court heard that Gumini furnished the officers with his vending permit.

Gumini’s lawyers argued that the local authority police’s actions were a clear violation of Section 53 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Gumini suffered damages worth $8 320. The Herald