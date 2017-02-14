‘Murder’ in firewood row

By Nqobile Tshili

A man from Maphisa in Matobo District of Matabeleland South has been arrested for allegedly fatally axing his neighbour who tried to stop him from poaching firewood on his farm following a boundary dispute.

Philimon Ndiweni (60) allegedly axed Julius Ndlovu (64) and he died on the spot on Sunday.

Ndiweni was allegedly found by Ndlovu on his premises and a misunderstanding saw the 64-year-old man being attacked with an axe and he lost his life.

Ndiweni had allegedly been assigned by someone else to chop the firewood.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said Ndiweni had been arrested.

“We’ve arrested a man from Mashumba in Maphisa under Chief Nyangazonke in connection with the murder of a 64-year- old man,” said Insp Ndebele.

“The two had a boundary dispute after Ndiweni was found chopping firewood on Ndlovu’s land resulting in them fighting.

“This ended up with him unnecessarily killing Ndlovu.”

He said police were worried about the continued loss of lives over petty issues.

Insp Ndebele said some of the violent confrontations can be avoided through engaging third parties.

“This is something that we are always talking about. It’s another loss of life over a petty issue. This issue could have been solved without resorting to violence. In this case the issue could have been solved by community leaders,” he said.

A villager from Mashumba area who spoke on condition of anonymity said Ndiweni was not new to crime as he was allegedly arrested for killing his brother in the 1980s.

“He is actually not new to serious crime. After independence he killed his brother leading to his arrest. He spent some time in prison before he was released,” said the villager.

The villager’s claims could not be verified immediately. The latest incident follows police concerns over murder cases countrywide.

Last week, national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said in January 40 people were killed countrywide. The Chronicle