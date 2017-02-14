I’m here to stay – Wenger

After a week when his whole mood was questioned and he faced so much pressure and all manner of questions, Arsene Wenger made an endearingly simple – but perhaps important – revelation: he still greatly enjoys his football.

The Arsenal manager visibly carried that elation that comes with great relief after his side responded to successive defeats with what he described as a ‘difficult’ 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Wenger admitted that his team were ‘not brilliant’, but got the win they needed for their confidence, but when asked how every match at this point is a ‘potential crisis’, he responded that doesn’t mean the game should be a grind.

“Yes, but you have to enjoy football. You have to keep that as well. It’s true that it’s not always easy, but it is important that you feel happy. It’s better than if I act like you (looks at journalist).”

When asked whether he still enjoys it, Wenger instantly responded: ‘yes’.

That rather elementary comment could genuinely be key to whether he signs a new two-year contract and stays at the club, given so much of this issue is likely to come down to his mood and whether he still relishes what he does.

Wenger did admit he had a sleepless night ahead of the Hull game, but because of the sounds of London night-life rather than the fury around recent results.

“I didn’t (sleep well) because we slept in a hotel where the police had many sirens. I don’t know what happens in the night in London, but every half an hour they were waking me up.”

Wenger also said he will be happy to get back on the bench at Bayern Munich in the Champions League tomorrow night, having had to sit in the stands due to his touchline ban from his antics in the 2-1 win over with Burnley.

“At home it’s not too bad,” Wenger said.

“Away from home, it’s more difficult. You are in the middle of the fans. It’s difficult to get the right focus. Away, the fans come in late, they stand in front of you. It’s much more difficult.”

Wenger also said he felt he got the ‘unity’ from the fans he had asked for before the Hull game.

“I felt that, but I also felt anxiety through the whole second half. That shows that they care . . . We didn’t give the impression that we were untouchable today. I knew that before the game and that’s why I asked for the fans to be behind the team.

“I knew the psychological circumstances of the game would be a bit more special because the players are a bit more edgy now than they would be if they had won nine games on the trot. I watched Hull the whole game at Man United. They hit the post with two minutes to go and played very well. They gave Chelsea a very tough time. I knew it would be difficult.” The Herald