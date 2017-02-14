Fake traffic receipt books land cop in the dock

By Fungai Lupande

A junior member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed at Dzivarasekwa Police Station appeared in court last Friday accused of forging two counterfeit police traffic admission of guilt books.

Malvin Jere (27) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing forgery and charges of fraud.

When Jere was arrested last week, we erroneously reported that he had been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for issuing the fake traffic ticket books.

It has since emerged in court that he was, in fact, arrested by the police and not ZACC officers.

We sincerely apologise to ZACC and the ZRP for any inconvenience caused.

In court, Jere, who was represented by his lawyer Mr Simon Chabuka, was removed from remand after the court realised that he was over-detained.

The court heard that Jere was brought to court after the constitutionally stipulated 48 hours had lapsed.

It was alleged that sometime in August last year, Jere created two ZRP National Traffic admission of guilt books number 161/61 and 161/62, with serial numbers 6122151-200 and 6122101-150 respectively.

The court heard that the two books resembled those issued at Mbare Police Station by the Police Harare Provincial Quartermaster to receipt fines for traffic offenders.

It was alleged that the original book numbers 03/17 and 04/17 had the same serial numbers.

Jere was working in the administration office at Dzivarasekwa Police Station and his duty was to issue traffic admission of guilt books.

It was alleged that Jere issued the counterfeit book to Dzivarasekwa roadblock teams on different dates, misrepresenting that they were official.

Traffic police officers used the two forged books and handed over the money to ZRP Dzivarasekwa.

Jere collected $720 realised from the forged books from Dzivarasekwa Charge Office and allegedly converted it to his personal use.

The Officer-in-Charge of Dzivarasekwa Police Station discovered the forged books with the roadblock team.

Traffic police officers had already receipted $320 at the roadblock before the books were seized.

Jere is facing a similar charge after he allegedly was issued with two traffic admission of guilt books number 100/16 and 99/16 with serial numbers 4404901-950 and 4404951-500 respectively in August last year and put them to his own use. The Herald