Chivi man kills wife, stepson, hangs self

A Chivi man allegedly went berserk over the weekend and fatally struck his wife and stepson with an axe before hanging himself, following a dispute over infidelity.

Lovemore Gwatipedza reportedly killed his wife Kudzai Matsa and his stepson Partson Manhungiri of Marembwa Village in Madyangove Communal Lands.

He struck both of them on the neck. After killing his wife and stepson, Gwatipedza hanged himself with a wire.

The deceased’s bodies were discovered by a curious neighbour on Saturday morning, who paid a visit after noticing that the homestead appeared to be deserted.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the bodies of the trio were taken to Chivi District Hospital for post-mortem.

“We are still investigating the case to establish what caused the tragic incident,” he said.

Asst Insp Dhewa said police found a blood-stained axe and knife at Gwatipedza’s home.

It is alleged that last Friday night, neighbours heard Gwatipedza involved in a heated argument with his wife.

He accused her of having extra-marital affairs with several men in the village and it is suspected that he then proceeded to kill her and the stepson.

The neighbour who visited the homestead peeped through a broken window after he had called Gwatipedza’s name and got no response.

Gwatipedza’s lifeless body was hanging on a roof truss, while the wife and stepson were lying dead in a pool of blood. A report was made to the village head who alerted the police. The Herald

  • Gwatipedza, mamwe mazita so, chitarisai apedza vanhu

    • Taura zvako Nath mazita mamwe aya anenge anoto para b4muridzi

  • ndakuzozviona now kuti chikoro chakanaka shuwa

    • unodaro coz ausati wahurirwa. rudo haruna chikoro mkati musapinza chikoro pachisingakwani

    • Chikoro chinodiwa baba ko mwana amuurairei ¿¿

      • Wezhira Wazvihwavo?

        I suspect the stepson intervened between mom and stepdad’s issues

    • @timy manje cha solver chii apa hapana mhosva ino worther lyfe ye munhu boss siya n moves on dats de best [email protected] give ndokupererwa nekufunga manje uku

  • eish

  • Ko mwana aurairwei apa

  • pakaipa poitwa sei zvokwadi mufi aparira dzinza ka uyu Ngozi chaidzo mbiri idzi. The family need to perform and follow proper protocols to avoid the avenging spirits to haunt them. kana aita chipfambi move out .If she don’t shape up then ship out simple.

  • In most cases, relatives and neighbours are to blame for these tragedies. Relatives and neighbours opt to stay away and keep quiet until problems and disputes escalate and difficult to resolve. They hear people quarrel. They know culprits but they ignore only to come forward when it is irreversible and late

  • Inini hangu ndongokurudzira kuti kana Murume ne Mukadzi matadza kunzwisisana better mungorambana pane kuti zvozvosvika pazvasvika apa chionai dzave ngosi dzega dzega idzi nhamo yave yevapenyu

  • Nhai vaNdoro kana ndikasvika kumba kwenyu to tell u kuti adzimai venyu varikudanana nababa vepapo anditi munotoenda ikoko mondoita same sezvaitwa apa so ndane mhosva futi so vanhu vakaona kuti better vapedzerane ikoko.

  • Wezhira Wazvihwavo?

    I’m very much disappointed in him.He was supposed to kill the promiscuous wife only