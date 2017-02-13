Zesa sues Ingwebu over debt

By Mashudu Netsianda

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has taken Ingwebu Breweries to court over a debt of more than $53 000 in unpaid electricity bills.

ZETDC this week filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order compelling Ingwebu Breweries to settle a debt of $53 184,44 accrued over an unspecified period.

The power utility through its lawyers, Dube Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners said despite demand, the brewery has neglected, failed or refused to pay the money.

In papers before the court citing Ingwebu Breweries as the defendant, ZETDC accuses Ingwebu of negatively impairing its service delivery to other customers by refusing to settle the bill.

“The plaintiff, in the course of its business, supplied electricity that was consumed by the defendant under account number 5183955 at its supply point being Bird Dam Pump Station, Trenance in Bulawayo. The arrears totalled sum of $53 184,44 as of 30 June 2016,” said the ZETDC in its summons.

ZETDC is demanding that Ingwebu Breweries pay the money with interest calculated at a rate of five percent per annum and cost of suit at attorney-client scale.

Ingwebu is yet to respond. ZETDC has resorted to taking defaulters to court to recover money it is owed running into millions of dollars.

The Bulawayo Municipal Commercial Undertaking (BMCU) runs Ingwebu Breweries.The Chronicle