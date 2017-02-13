Lawyer embezzles trust funds

By Anesu Chakabva

A lawyer has appeared before a Harare magistrate facing allegations of embezzling more than $8 000 in trust funds.

Moses Shingiriro Chinyenze, of MS Chinyenze and Associates, was remanded out of custody to February 15 by Ms Tilda Mazhandu.

The court heard that an estate, which includes stand number 1521 Mabelreign, belonging to the late Christopher Tavhiringwa Chimbumu, was to be transferred to his children after an order had been granted by the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mrs Moleen Murozvi-Sibanda told the court that Chinyenze was appointed by the High Court to do a transfer of the immovable property and documents which included title deeds and the consent paper were handed to him.

It is alleged that consent was granted by the Master of the High Court after a decision to sell the estate was made by the beneficiaries.

It is further alleged that in January 2016, Joseph Ngondonga bought the property and deposited a payment amounting to $8 450 on different occasions into Chinyenze’s ZB Bank account.

The court heard that Chinyenze did not process the transfer of the estate into Ngondonga’s name as per obligation.

After failing to locate Chinyenze, Ngondonga reported the matter to police.

Investigations indicated that Chinyenze had withdrawn the deposited money, but did not do the transfer of the immovable property into Ngondonga’s name.

It is the State’s case that a total of $8 450 was lost and nothing was recovered. The Herald