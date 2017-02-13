Dube ready for Hwange return

By Tobias Mandoreba

Hwange FC are awaiting official confirmation of the lifting of the suspension of their coach Nation Dube from Zifa before announcing his fate.

Hwange chairman Joseph Zulu said at the weekend that just as Zifa had written to them directing that Dube had been suspended, they expect a written confirmation that the suspension has been lifted.

“Of course the lifting of the suspensions of Dube and five other individuals was announced in the newspapers but as a club we await official communication from Zifa. Once we receive that, we will then quickly sit down as a committee to make a decision, but obviously there will be engagements with the sponsor and club president as well,” said Zulu.

“Nation Dube is literally a Hwange ‘son’ from his playing days up to his coaching career and we don’t have any issues with him. He still has a running contract with us.”

Zulu said if Dube indeed bounces back in the technical set-up, his committee expects him and acting coach Mebelo Njekwa to work together to bring better results this time around.

The club had recently given Njekwa a fresh mandate at the helm of the Hwange dugout before these latest developments.

“Nation and Mebelo now have experience at a high level of the game and we would expect the two of them to work closely together and bring positive results. This time we will set clear targets because we want to run away from this idea of the team playing only to avoid relegation,” Zulu said.

Dube said he was ready to return to his job.

“Football is my life and coaching is my way of living; I don’t have to get ready to get back into it, it’s in me. For the past year, I never missed anything, in fact, I gained a lot and rested also. I was never inactive as I was busy enjoying life without stress. It is nice to work for God above. My heart is here and I have a running contract with Hwange and will wait to hear from them,” said Dube. The Chronicle