City close in on Ncube, Ngodzo

By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo City FC are closing in on defender Zephaniah Ngodzo and midfielder Bhekimpilo Ncube who have been training with the municipal team since last month.

The duo is reportedly among 12 players that have impressed caretaker coach Try Ncube and veteran gaffer Barry Daka at pre-season training.

A City official confirmed that the club has started negotiations with Ngodzo and Ncube while assessing other players.

“Ngodzo and Bhekimpilo Ncube are some of the players the club is negotiating with after impressing the technical team during pre-season training. There are also a number of players we are working on retaining,” said an official.

Ngodzo, a former national team, Highlanders and FC Platinum defender played a vital role in Bantu Rovers lifting the Zifa Southern Region Division One League last season.

In the run-up to Rovers’ promotion race, Ngodzo was used as an anchorman by the Premiership returnees.

With Morris Kadzola leaving City for How Mine following the expiry of his one-year loan and suspension of Lewis Ncube, who was found guilty of altering his age, Ngodzo is seen as a direct right-back replacement for City.

Bhekimpilo was a championship winner with the now defunct Motor Action in 2010 and Chicken Inn in 2015.

He might fill the slot left by former skipper Xolisani Moyo, who has joined Ngezi Platinum Stars.

City’s manager Tizirayi Luphahla declined to comment on Ngodzo and Bhekimpilo, saying they will announce their 2017 squad once the full squad is in place.

“There are a number of players training with us and once the technical team is done with coming up with the 2017 squad we will let you know,” said Luphahla.

City are also looking at snapping up the Bulawayo Chiefs’ trio of Polite Moyo, Stanford Chavingira and Ranson Pavari, the ex-Hwange duo of Munyaradzi Mungadze and Andrew Tandi, Fortune Ncube of Amagagasi, former Highlanders and Bantu Rovers’ Ben Munsaka as well as Bellington Epson Damson from Harare.

Former Highlanders, Railstars, Bulawayo Chiefs and Bantu Rovers defender Lindelani ‘Vice’ Ncube has also been training with City.

Meanwhile, City beat a Bulawayo-based former players side 5-1 in a training match played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday. The Chronicle