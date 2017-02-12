Zanu PF thugs run amok

By Blessings Mashaya

Zanu PF hoodlums yesterday ran amok in Chitungwiza where they injured several supporters of opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) party who were on a clean-up campaign in the dormitory town.

The barbaric attacks left many people needing hospitalisation.

Eyewitnesses said all hell broke loose when TZ deputy organising secretary Tichaona Saurombe was about to make his address when a group of youths clad in Zanu PF T-shirts arrived at the venue and indiscriminately started assaulting people.

Although TZ supporters tried to defend themselves, they were no match for the seemingly drunken Zanu PF activists.

Speaking after the incident a visibly-shaken Saurombe said Zanu PF thugs were not happy with the turnout.

“We were still giving our people directives on how we were going to move. We then saw the Zanu PF guys coming trying to stop me, our security tried to block them but they started attacking us and most of our security members were left injured.

“Our security head is currently at Chitungwiza hospital. We are trying to make sure that these Zanu PF youths are arrested,” said Saurombe.

One of the injured supporters Kudakwashe Chikwanha said he was attacked when he was trying to help his colleague who was bleeding.

“I was shocked. I don’t know what object was used to strike me from my back.

“These guys are clueless they concentrate on small issues while people are suffering,” he said.

The latest attack comes at a time when cases of political violence perpetrated by Zanu PF supporters against opposition members are on the increase.

Last month, gun-toting thugs, suspected to be Zanu PF hoodlums, left for dead an opposition candidate and his agent in the Bikita West by-election.

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Madock Chivasa, and his election agent Thomas Mudzamiri, were mauled by Zanu PF yobs as the two men were making their way out of a local supermarket where they had gone to buy some food.

The violence followed the savage attacks on supporters of Temba Mliswa in Norton last year where he stood as an independent candidate.

In September last year, Zanu PF youths also ran amok in Guruve, embarking on an orgy of political violence and bludgeoning four Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) bigwigs — including a retired senior military official and former diplomat — before forcing a local school to close.

The barbaric attacks by the axe-wielding ruling party mobs against ZPF officials also saw property worth tens of thousands of dollars, including two vehicles, being destroyed in the historically volatile Mashonaland Central province.

The bloody scenes at Dunaverty Farm, where the three ZPF officials are running agricultural operations, left four people hospitalised, including retired brigadier-general and former Zimbabwe ambassador to Mozambique, Agrippa Mutambara. Daily News