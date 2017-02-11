Mujuru replaces expelled comrades, abandons by-elections

Embattled Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader Joice Mujuru has moved to replace seven senior party members she ditched under controversial circumstances three days ago on alleged attempts to sabotage the young party.

ZimPF has also resolved to abandon participation in the country’s by-elections which the party has found as “unnecessary”.

Mujuru, who has been party interim leader since formation last year, has also put plans to seek a substantive role at the helm of her party.

This all came out at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting convened by the Zanu PF offshoot Thursday in the wake of an implosion that could have dire consequences in the new party’s bid to claim space among the big brothers of Zimbabwe’s opposition.

In a statement Friday, party spokesperson Jealous Mawarire said NEC, which comprises representatives from the 10 party provincial structures, endorsed the expulsions of the seven party founders.

They are Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Claudius Makova, Munacho Mutezo, Luckson Kandemiri and Margaret Dongo.

It has also emerged ZimPF has further been rocked by resignations from Sylvester Nguni, Cougan Matanhire, Ray Kaukonde, Agrippa Mutambara and Prosper Gavanga.

“The NEC also resolved that the party should hold its inaugural elective convention within two months and should desist from participating in unnecessary distractions such as by-elections,” Mawarire said.

In expelling her comrades, Mujuru accused them of attempts to throw spanners in the party’s attempts to forge a united front with other opposition parties ahead of the 2018 elections.

This, she says, is “because their strong Zanu-PF links made it difficult for them to warm up to colleagues in the opposition other than those with Zanu-PF roots”.

Mujuru is said to have said coalition talks should not be held back by considerations about positions but should be driven by the desire to get rid of Zanu-PF and free our people.

On her part, Mujuru said, she was not hunting for any position but was looking for “peace and the country’s economic development”.

“Yes, I might get a position, but I consider myself a transitional figure. Let’s not work with positions in mind. Let’s look at coalition as a way to get rid of the monster Zanu-PF,” Mujuru is said to have told party loyalists. Radio VOP