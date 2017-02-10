Woman filmed breastfeeding piglet live on TV while being interviewed about floods

By Richard Hartley-Parkinson | Metro |

A woman started breastfeeding a piglet live on TV during a news interview.

However, it wasn’t to make some political point or for any feminist cause – she was being interviewed about heavy rain and the effects of flooding on local businesses.

The cameraman appears to be a little shy and as soon as she takes her breast out to feed her piglet he pans away.

She continues to talk as though it’s completely normal to breastfeed a pig, but the reporter starts talking over her.

The exact reason she decided to carry out the stunt is unknown, but it has been suggested she may have been making a point about how food production had been affected.

The incident happened in San Juan de Lurigancho in Lima, Peru.

The reporter decided to finish her report from next to a nearby river.