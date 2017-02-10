Tich Mataz in the dock

6
3385

By Fungai Lupande

Veteran radio personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, also known as Tich Mataz, yesterday appeared in court accused of trying to smuggle clothes and shoes from China into Zimbabwe.

According to court papers, Matambanadzo is the director of ZiFM radio station.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube facing charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act.

Matambanadzo, who was represented by his lawyer Mr Godfrey Makwaye, was remanded to February 27 on $100 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Matambanadzo was ordered to surrender his passport.

The prosecutor Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri alleged that on January 7 this year, Matambanadzo arrived at Harare International Airport on board Kenya Airways from China.

After picking his boxes from the carousel, he allegedly went through the green route used by those with nothing to declare.

It is alleged that he was stopped by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official Patrick Mukanganwi, who asked him to go through the red route for inspection of his goods.

The court heard that Matambanadzo was handed over to Patrick Mhanda who was manning cubicle No.3 of the red route.

Matambanadzo was asked to complete a declaration form and he complied.

It is alleged that Mhanda went through Matambanadzo’s stuff and noticed that he had several suits, shirts, track bottoms and shoes.

Mhanda worked duty for the clothes and said Matambanadzo was supposed to pay $538,75.

It is alleged that Mhanda went into the next cubicle to capture the information into the system, but Matambanadzo took the opportunity to disappear.

The court heard that by so doing, Matambanadzo deprived Zimra of revenue amounting to $538,75. The Herald

  • Handiye ega ari kuita smuggling tofunga akaramba kubvisa zvioko muhomwe basi.

  • Yaaa Zimbabwe yazoipa manje ..saka orarama sei munhu kuti zvimufambire? Kuita kunge asmuggler madrugs here

  • Leave Tich alone, he is trying to make a living& besides he hasn’t stolen from anybody!!

  • Is this a ZANU PF official?

    Wonder why all corruption is attributed to us

  • 15billion dollars subtract 600 dollars equal 14 billion 9 hundred million 9hundred and 99thousand 400

  • Goreraza

    Zanupf thieves on the run.
    Who is worse? Jonathan Moyo OR Mataz?
    Jonathan stole money from state coffers THEN teamed up with judges and the prosecutor AND his case was postponed by a judge indefinitely.

    Tell me; How does a court postpone a case indefinitely?
    And here is Mataz, smuggles a few suits and his case is religiously before the courts.

    Jonathan Moyo cant be arrested by the police NEITHER can the courts try him BECAUSE a judge says he filed his papers without clipping them.

    What kind of judges and judiciary do we have in Zimbabwe?

    The law apparently only applies to those without political influence.
    Its a very tragic and sad phase Zimbabwe is going through.

    The courts, the judges and prosecutors ARE ALL corrupt.
    The judiciary is such a mess in Zimbabwe.
    We have settled for kangaroo courts.

    Better kudzokera kumatare edu echinyakare.
    We have dismally failed to interpret and implement the English-Dutch Law system.