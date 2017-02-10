Ndiraya confident

By Paul Mundandi

Tonderayi Ndiraya is confident his team will make a big impression when they start their Confederation Cup campaign in Mauritius.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will battle Pamplemouse on Sunday in a preliminary round tie.

Ndiraya was in Zambia since last Thursday with his team and they played three international friendly matches against Lusaka Dynamos, Red Arrows and the Zambian champions Zanaco.

“We ready for the challenge. It is unknown territory, but we are going to be cautious and see the direction the game will be taking,” said Ndiraya.

“We have watched their videos and I think we have done enough preparations.

“We experienced harsh weather conditions in Zambia and I am glad that my players played well. We played in hot, rainy and muddy conditions which helped shape my team and we are praying that we will not face such harsh weather conditions.

“Our target is to win away. As Ngezi we always want to play to win every match. I hope we will score goals so that it will not be difficult for us when we play back at home.

“I am happy with the commitment from my defenders who managed to restrict Zanaco in our last match.

“I am hopeful that they will continue from where they left and I am grateful to my board for the trip which was a worthwhile experience for my boys. We now have to go to Mauritius and post a positive result.”

If the Mhondoro side beat the Mauritians, their next assignment will against CD Libolo of Angola.

Pamplemousse are not new to Zimbabwean opposition as they played Highlanders in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League in 2007.

Bosso needed a penalty shootout to win 9-8 to eliminate the islanders having drawn 1-1 after the two legs. The Herald