Lynch mob break ‘child killer’ out of cell then throw her onto bonfire

A woman accused of killing a two-year-old boy has been dragged out of her police cell and thrown onto a bonfire in Brazil.

A group of around 500 people dragged her out of the police station where she was being held on suspicion of starting a fire that killed the child.

Another child and four adults were inside the house at the time.

Another boy, Marlon Buzaglo Campos, was also injured in the fire on Monday, according to Globo.

Police called for back-up to the vigilante attack in Novo Aripuana, but quickly became overwhelmed by the mob.

The woman, who has not been charged, was dragged along the floor by her hair.

Amazonas Civil Police said in a statement: ‘Police reinforcement arrived following the events of this Tuesday.

‘The Civil Police requested reinforcements from the Military Police Command (CPM), which sent a troop of full military police in Borba, a municipality 151 km away from the capital, and eight other police officers of the Command Special Police (CPE) of Manaus, by means of a chartered aircraft.

‘On Wednesday members of the Special Rescue and Assault Task Force (Fera) and an expert from the Institute of Criminalistics (IC) began an investigation into the event.’

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and police are keeping her location secret.