Haunted Zanu PF councillor pays cattle to appease avenging spirits

26
4521

Zanu PF Ward 26 councillor, Misheck Busa, who is also the Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) vice chairperson, recently paid 12 herd of cattle, two goats and seven large containers of traditional beer to appease the avenging spirit (ngozi) of an opposition party member Philemon Nyamunda he allegedly murdered in the run-up to the 2005 parliamentary elections.

When contacted for comment by TellZim, Busa admitted that he had paid the fine as it was the right thing to do.

“Ndakabhadhara ndoga pasina andimanikidza. Ndezvechivanhu izvi. Ndakaona kuti ndikasadaro zvingozondinetsa mangwana (I paid out of my own free will. This is a matter of tradition. I realised that I would have more problems in the future if I had not paid),” said Busa.

The late Philemon Nyamunda’s relatives said Busa’s family had been tormented by the avenging spirit for many years.

Isaiah Nyamunda, who is brother to the deceased, said the vengeful spirit also ordered Busa to demonstrate on a goat how he carried out the murder.

He told TellZim News that in 2004, Busa together with his sons, Jairos (ex-soldier), Brighton and a group of more than 12 other Zanu PF youths assaulted Nyamunda and a certain Rambire, accusing them of supporting MDC.

The group was allegedly seen hanging the victims upside down while assaulting them.

The attack was allegedly carried out during the night at Busa’s shop in Matikwa village with Nyamunda and Rambire dying of their injuries the following morning.

A villager who is privy to the developments said Busa and his son later avoided arrest with the help of a powerful politician from the area but suspicions of ngozi began to rise when Busa’s brother died reportedly under mysterious circumstances.

The villager also said in 2013, 2014 and 2015 Busa’s other brothers died mysteriously together with his other sons who were in South Africa.

Busa is said to have approached village head, Lameck Matikwa, to help him settle the issue with the Nyamunda family, leading to the payment. Radio VOP

  • mati matanga here kkkj

  • Chawakadya chamuka.

  • U kill people like chicken

  • Good zanu yako yadii kukuripira ngozi

  • koo ngozi haiendi kumudhuri vakanyorwa kunzi zanupf asi inouya pamunhu akauraya,but ndazvifarira ini

  • CHISI HACHIYERI MUSI WACHARIMWA

  • Atonement with God is what is left.

  • Hokoyo chachaya ichati yotanga zvayo kuuraya vanhu dzinza rese richapera ..mombe hadzidzose mufi

  • mastadon

    Zanoids deserve all the Ngozis they are getting.Look at the Trainwreck thus happened to Fidelis Fengu who butchered people for Zanu PF,now he too is emotionally wrecked.Next on the list is Kudzai Chipanga who has been abducting people for G40.Its good riddance that these Evil Zanu PF Goons are getting a taste of their own Medicine.

  • I wish they can now arrest him for murder!!!

    • Yes. By paying the appeasement, abvuma kuti ndiye akauraya.

  • mastadon

    Instead of just paying the Fine using State funds,he should spend a stint in Jail.Now thus Justice and not this sideshow thing he’s doing.

    • cc

      unofunga Zanu would entertain kuti kumba kako kune ngozi? kana neni ndoendawo ndichiti kwaita ngozi zve!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Chokuda Part 2 or Siyoyo

  • wish zvikaitika kune vese vakauraya vanhu un the name of zanu

  • mt darwin

    Apa Mugabe ari zii zvake kumba kwake

  • If you live by the sword, you will die by the sword. Why are the police not doing their job by arresting this murderous ZANU PF thug? He has confessed and admitted to killing an innocent soul to prop up his murderous party ZANU PF.

  • Urayayi vamwe come 2018 muchamama nengozi mugabe achidya mari nagrace kuSingapore.Wake up madhodha ekhanyi

  • He must be arrested and convicted of murder on self testimony

  • Hausati watanga ucharipazve wauraya gore rinouya 2018 wadyiwa waakurambira pachigaro

  • evil

  • Why is he not arrested

  • Hazvitadzise ZANU PF kutonga zimbabwe hazvina kana basa neZANU PF

  • And arikunya ngozi iyoyi ngaikuye musha wose nxaaaa

  • kkkkkk muchapedza matanga ese gore rino , apa vamwe vava kupenga chawagona hapana urikungofira dzadya

  • But avaregi kuuraya and yet they know kuti kune ngozi