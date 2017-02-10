Haunted Zanu PF councillor pays cattle to appease avenging spirits

Zanu PF Ward 26 councillor, Misheck Busa, who is also the Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) vice chairperson, recently paid 12 herd of cattle, two goats and seven large containers of traditional beer to appease the avenging spirit (ngozi) of an opposition party member Philemon Nyamunda he allegedly murdered in the run-up to the 2005 parliamentary elections.

When contacted for comment by TellZim, Busa admitted that he had paid the fine as it was the right thing to do.

“Ndakabhadhara ndoga pasina andimanikidza. Ndezvechivanhu izvi. Ndakaona kuti ndikasadaro zvingozondinetsa mangwana (I paid out of my own free will. This is a matter of tradition. I realised that I would have more problems in the future if I had not paid),” said Busa.

The late Philemon Nyamunda’s relatives said Busa’s family had been tormented by the avenging spirit for many years.

Isaiah Nyamunda, who is brother to the deceased, said the vengeful spirit also ordered Busa to demonstrate on a goat how he carried out the murder.

He told TellZim News that in 2004, Busa together with his sons, Jairos (ex-soldier), Brighton and a group of more than 12 other Zanu PF youths assaulted Nyamunda and a certain Rambire, accusing them of supporting MDC.

The group was allegedly seen hanging the victims upside down while assaulting them.

The attack was allegedly carried out during the night at Busa’s shop in Matikwa village with Nyamunda and Rambire dying of their injuries the following morning.

A villager who is privy to the developments said Busa and his son later avoided arrest with the help of a powerful politician from the area but suspicions of ngozi began to rise when Busa’s brother died reportedly under mysterious circumstances.

The villager also said in 2013, 2014 and 2015 Busa’s other brothers died mysteriously together with his other sons who were in South Africa.

Busa is said to have approached village head, Lameck Matikwa, to help him settle the issue with the Nyamunda family, leading to the payment. Radio VOP