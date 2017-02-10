Girl (14) ‘jailed’ for raping brother (6)

By Sharon Chiware

A girl (14) from Shurugwi has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping her younger brother (6).

The Form Two pupil, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, from Hurungwe Village in Shurugwi pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault when she appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire.

The magistrate sentenced her to two years’ imprisonment, which he wholly suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Kelvin Guvheya told the court that in September last year, the accused and the complainant slept in the same room but on separate beds.

“The accused person took the complainant to her bed and removed all his clothes.

“The accused told the complainant that they were going to have sexual intercourse after she had removed her own clothes.

“She told the complainant that he should sleep facing upwards and raped him once. After the act the accused person told the complainant to go back and sleep on his bed. The accused person had sexual intercourse with the complainant on several occasions,” said Guvheya.

The court heard that the matter came to light through an anonymus tip-off supplied to a police station.

The complainant was medically examined and a medical report was brought to court as exhibit.The Chronicle