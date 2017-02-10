Aretha Franklin announces retirement at the age of 74

By Ann Lee | Metro |

Aretha Franklin has revealed she will be retiring at the age of 74 so she can spend more time with her grandchildren.

The Queen of Soul has said she’ll record one final album with Stevie Wonder before she wraps up her career.

In an interview with Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, she said: ‘I must tell you, I am retiring this year.

‘This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.’

Franklin claimed she will still be doing ‘some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year’.

She added: ‘I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now.

‘I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing.

‘That wouldn’t be good either.’

Franklin claimed she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren and felt ‘exuberant’ about her plans.

Her new album will be composed of original songs and recorded in Detroit.