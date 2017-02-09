Zimbabweans are intelligent like Judas Iscariot: A case of the expulsion of Mutasa & Gumbo

By Don Chigumba



When Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ, Christians labeled him a murderer but when Robert Mugabe killed 20,000 innocent Zimbabweans in Matabeleland, Josiah Hungwe claimed that Mugabe is the son of God. Judas Iscariot was intelligent, he became a hero by fulfilling God’s promise. The death of Jesus was according to God’s plan and what Judas Iscariot did was to use his superior intelligence in order to fulfill God’s mission.

The purpose of this article is to support the perspective that Zimbabweans had seen it before that Mutasa and Gumbo were set apart by ZANU PF and CIOs in order to destabilize opposition politics. Zimbabweans were able to used their Judas Iscariot intelligence from the onset and refused to accept Mutasa, Gumbo and the rest of their gangsters.

On Wednesday 8 February 2017, Joice Mujuru shocked both the dead and the living when she announced the expulsion of Mutasa and Gumbo from ZPF. I have a feeling that even Hitler Hunzvi turned in his grave too. Mujuru accused them of ‘sophisticated infiltration’, a position which was raised by Zimbabweans before the formation of ZPF. Zimbabweans from all corners warned Joyce Mujuru that ZPF was a project of ZANU PF and CIOs but she failed to hide to their calls.

The political disaster in ZPF is typical of ZANU PF/CIO techniques of destabilizing their political enemies. History tells us that Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) of the late Tekere was infiltrated by CIOs and collapsed before the election. Chaibva was part of the camp that destroyed ZUM, after the destruction, Chaibva and company joined MDC in 1999. ZANU PF and CIO were responsible for the disappearance of ZAPU-Nkomo and the formation of ZAPU-Dabengwa

CIOs caused havoc in MDC since its formation in 1999 via infiltration, MDC was destroyed into two pieces popularly known as MDC-T and MDC-Ncube. MDC-T got infiltrated again and was disintegrated to MDC- Tsvangirai, MDC-Biti, MDC-Mangoma and ANC-Madhuku. MDC-Ncube was not spared, it gave birth to another faction called MDC-Mutambara. Look at what is happening to MDC-Biti, Sipepa Nkomo rejoined ZANU PF and I suspect that he could have been part of the evil gang.

When Chaibva observed that he had finished the devil’s task of destroying MDC into several MDCs, he returned to ZANU PF to eat bread there. Chaibva will be remembered for completing his journey around the entire circle. He moved from ZANU PF to ZUM, from ZUM to MDC, from MDC to MDC-Ncube, from MDC-Ncube to ZANU PF and I am convinced that from ZANU PF he will migrate to hell.

ZPF of Joyce Mujuru is the latest victim of ZANU PF and CIOs. From now we have ZPF-Mujuru and ZPF-Kaukonde. This is the work of ZANU PF and CIOs. I have got a strong feeling that Joyce Mujuru is now politically dead and she should consider venturing into farming or forming her own church just like Locadia Tembo Karimatsenga. There is no way Mujuru can become successful without those expelled. When ZPF was formed, Kaukonde was underground, today, he is appearing before ZPF supporters without notice just like a devil.

Bhasikiti was accused of being in the wrong basket before and today he is in another wrong basket, will continue to migrate to several baskets till reaching ZANU PF’s evil forest. Matonga was the first to be expelled by Mujuru on accusations of being a ZANU PF sellout. All these people are playing ZANU PF/CIO game and they have finally managed to exposed Joyce Mujuru. Temba Mliswa may be also part of the ZANU PF warriors and dream team angering central defense.

Mutasa should be removed from NERA as a leader with immediate effect. He is busy pushing for ZANU PF reforms rather than electoral reforms. Elections are just by the corner but NERA did almost nothing because of their chairperson Hon. Mutasa.

Zimbabweans, I salute you. You refused to accept ZPF because of Mutasa , Gumbo etc. You are extremely intelligent just like Judas Iscariot. The expulsion in Joyce Mujuru camp will force Mujuru into political prostitution. She is now lacking the much needed qualities for one to become a president. Tsvangirai na Joyce vanogona kuchaya mapoto parizvino. Mujuru rave zuru rapinda nyoka.

I used to hate Zimbabweans for giving Pastor Evan Mawarire cold shoulders but their Judas Iscariot intelligence taught me a lesson. I urge them to be vigilant on Pastor Mawarire too.

Don Chigumba is a political analyst based in South Africa