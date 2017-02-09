Tsipa upset to miss Champs

By Eddie Chikamhi

Veteran forward Leonard Tsipa, the man who helped CAPS United secure the ticket for the CAF Champions League, is hurt that he will not be part of the Green Machine side to feature in the preliminary stages of the premier club football tournament in Africa.

The ageless striker has been made to pay dearly for his botched attempts to move to greener pastures in East Africa during the off-season.

Tsipa, who was the Golden Boot winner last season when CAPS United won the league championship for the first time in 11 years, was de-registered after he went away on a club-hunting mission at a time the club was finalising its list.

There were strong indications he would not come back, but he pitched up late last month when the CAF deadline had already lapsed.

Tsipa had hoped to find something lucrative either in Tanzania or Ethiopia, but he was not successful.

The forward, however, remained optimistic Makepekepe will still hold their own even in his absence.

The Harare giants are tomorrow set to leave for Lesotho for the preliminary round first leg match against the country’s champions Lioli FC.

Speaking on the sidelines of the team’s send-off ceremony at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, the 35-year-old striker wished his teammates well.

“Everything is going on well except that I’m not going to play because I was de-registered. There was a time when I went for trials and they thought I was no longer coming back. But then the deal didn’t sail through.

“So they registered another player in my place. Be that as it may, as CAPS United I think the team is okay. We are looking forward to go and get a result in Lesotho.

“It’s not all about me, we work as a team. I have to support them and I think everyone is geared up for this game. I wish them well.

“However, it’s not going to be that easy. But I believe we are prepared well for this game. With the type of drills that we have been given by our coaches I think the team is capable of getting something out of this game.

“The ball is in our court. We have to redouble our efforts especially in Lesotho where we need to get a good result. Even if we can get a draw, that will be fair and then the return match at home the following week is always going to be a must-win,” said Tsipa.

He said it hurts to watch from the sidelines.

“It hurts, but there is nothing I can do. All I can do is support my guys and hopefully we win this game. When I went to Tanzania we didn’t agree and then I also went to Ethiopia and it didn’t work out again, but I am now back at CAPS United.

“Hopefully, the team will progress to the mini-league and probably then I would be considered,” said Tsipa. The Herald