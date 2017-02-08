Zuma reveals how much SONA army deployment will cost

By Syabonga Mkhwanazi | IOL |

President Jacob Zuma has revealed that the state will fork out R204 000 to deploy hundreds of South African National Defence Force members in Parliament over five days.

Zuma told Parliament in a letter that the cost for the deployment of the troops for the State of the Nation Address would amount to R204 000.

Political parties have been outraged by Zuma’s decision with the EFF saying this was “a declaration of war.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the deployment of the soldiers in Parliament for the SONA showed that Zuma was a man in a panic.

He said Zuma’s panic has led to the chaos he was creating. The DA has asked for a meeting with Speaker Baleka Mbete on Wednesday to remove the troops before the SONA on Thursday.

Zuma said in his letter to Mbete, revealed in Parliamentary papers, that the army would assist the police to maintain law and order.

The EFF has been leading disruptions during Zuma’s appearances in Parliament since 2014. Julius Malema’s party has promised that Zuma will not have it easy each time he rocked up in the Chamber. The first disruption in Parliament was in August 2014 during the question and answer session with Zuma.

Zuma said the army deployment was necessary to keep troublemakers out. Several protests have been planned around the Cape Town CBD on Thursday.

This has become a feature during the SONA in the past three years