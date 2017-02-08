Zanu PF MPs demand more cars

22
821

By Blessings Mashaya

Zanu PF Buhera West MP Oliver Mandipaka has asked Parliament to give rural legislators at least two cars, arguing that most of the lawmakers become destitute following expiry of their terms.

Oliver Mandipaka
Oliver Mandipaka

The former police spokesperson said the welfare of parliamentarians “must be taken seriously”.

He told the House of Assembly last week that “… members who represent constituencies deep down in the rural areas and, I am one of them . . . have bad roads to the extent that at the expiry of the five year term, I will be having no Ford Ranger at all”.

“We cannot be destitute after leaving this Parliament. So we pray that the budget for this august House is going to be raised so that we are catered for,” Mandipaka said.

“So all it means is that if perhaps we get two or more vehicles, we will be able to access rugged terrains,” he said.

Currently, Parliament gives MPs a choice of one off-road vehicle between a Ford Everest and a Ranger.

Mandipaka’s demands come as Parliament filed summons against six former legislators who left without servicing their vehicle loans.

Former Zanu PF chief whip, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti (Mwenezi East) and ex-Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire (Masvingo Central), are among those targeted for the action.

In summons filed at the High Court last month, Parliament seeks to recover a total of $258 809 in unpaid vehicle loans advanced to the legislators during their terms of office.

MPs earn $800 and have a sitting allowance of $75.

“After the expiry of five years, perhaps I might not be coming back into Parliament, I will be able to look good to the constituents, look good to the people, because we want to continue portraying a positive image of the Parliament,” he said.

Mandipaka said parliamentarians should this year get their Constituency Development Funds (CDF) — a cash pay-out aimed at the promotion of community-driven development.

In his 2017 National Budget, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa reinstated a $50 000 vote for each constituency, saying the cash would be allocated under Parliament pending the promulgation of the necessary legislation to govern the fund.

The paucity of the regulation framework of the fund — first introduced during the fragile inclusive government and suspended in 2013 — was the reason why the fund was held in abeyance for all these years.

Some unscrupulous MPs across the political divide took advantage of the regulatory loopholes in the fund to pillage the CDF, which they converted to their own use.

“I pray that for this financial year, MPs should get their CDF. Why do I say so?

“The impression that is created by people who we represent is that we have everything.  Even the budget, they think it is within our control.

“So in other words, I am supporting the debate by (Mabvuku Tafara MDFC MP James) Maridadi that the welfare of MPs should be taken seriously, especially this financial year because it is important for MPs to be catered for so that they discharge their duties in earnest.”

Mandipaka said there was an impression created that Parliament was less important than the executive.

“That is a misnomer. I want to strongly believe that what the executive does, what the Judiciary does and what Parliament does, these things are equally very important for the smooth running of the nation and so when it comes to the welfare of members of this august House, we want to seriously take a re-look and say, are we giving enough to members for their sustenance?” he asked.

“Are we providing enough for honourable members so that they are able to conduct their day-to-day duties in various constituencies?” Daily News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • FOR WHAT
    WHAT HAVE THEY DONE

  • Greedy Mandipaka.
    What are the people who voted you to parliament getting?

    At least you are getting a vehicle, fuel coupons, salary, power, allowances, etc because of their votes and you are still craving and plotting to ransack the broke national purse.

    Guys have mercy please

  • He is regretting leaving police where there is rampant looting going on right now. The retained fines money.

  • silly

  • Rubbish

  • Rubbish

  • empty head

  • Foolish MP who doesn’t even understand his duties.

  • You made a monumental blunder by retiring from police, ana Charamba are getting fatter and fatter with each day.

  • Imi shandisai mabhasikoro nemidhudgudhu mhani

  • So when these guys say all this rubbish what do MDC MPs say? Seeing as it is in parly.

  • What’s the difference from other jobs where by you work and save. If you don’t think about tomorrow yes you will become destitute

  • wilbert

    This just another example of the gravy train mentality!

  • Apaka zvomene! He knows pa2018 apo pakaipa. He will be trounced. Ngaatange ataura zvaaitira vanhu veBuhera kubva achipinda muParliament zvinokodzera apuwe imwe mota. Ndiyeka wokufamba neservice pistol yekuZRP achivhundusira vanhu kuti vamovhotere.

  • So he goes to Parliament to represent MPs & not th pple.? How many pple frm his consttuency have a car? And he z lukng 4 a second1 for himself, frm th Government. Shameful stuff!

  • XG

    He is an idiot. You think being MP is a career? Its serving and you should have your own livelihoods. Actually MTs should just get an allowance, not salary.

  • Mota yei ndizvo zvamakatwu nevanhu here izvozvo

  • XG

    He is an idiot. You think being MP is a career? Its serving and you should have your own livelihoods. Actually MPs should just get an allowance, not salary.

  • Lpwee

    Why do these vultures want two cars

  • MM

    There is no money to pay mere salaries for civil servants and this buffoon wants 2 cars. Hahahahahaha

  • dai uyu akaramba hake ari kudepartment kwamayaya udofo hwake hwaisanyanya kubudikira mnje politics dzaakada idzi akungotaura nonsense dzega dzega,hnti ndiyewo vekuti mawarriors ngaavharirwe nekuti akakundwa kuGabon,ivowo vamiriri veBuhera ma1 Mandipaka neuku ukuwo Chinoz neuku,vanhu venyu ava,takambokuudzai ukuwo Perekedzai Mboko achivhumukawo,Chombo tsvee zveHome affairs yake sika sika nebasa raminister of transport

  • This just confirms that parliamentarians are in the house for personal gain what a shame