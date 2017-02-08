Lundi’s miserable end

Popular gospel juggernaut Lundi Tyamara died homeless, broke and a broken man.

Tyamara, who sold millions of albums and raked in millions of rands in gigs and royalties, was kicked out of the townhouse he was renting in Mondeor, Jo’burg south, by its owner while he was lying on his deathbed.

The townhouse’s owner Ben Mokoena confirmed that he kicked Lundi out of the unit while he was fighting for his life at Edenvale Hospital.

“Lundi and I had an agreement that when the place is sold to the new owner he should move out. The place was sold on December 15 and the new owner wanted to move in quickly, that’s why he had to leave,” he said.

According to Sunday World, after he was kicked out, Tyamara sent a female friend, who is known to us, a WhatsApp message and pleaded with her to lend him R950 to pay a storage fee for his furniture at an unidentified storage facility. Sowetan