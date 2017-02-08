I’m qualified for the job – Magaya

By Langton Nyakwenda

Prophet Walter Magaya says he is qualified to be Yadah Stars’ technical advisor and yesterday the clergyman revealed that refurbishment of Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza was in full throttle.

The project, according to Prophet Magaya, will make Chibuku one of the best top-flight football grounds in the country.

The cost of the refurbishment exercise could run into millions.

Magaya’s newly promoted Yadah Stars will use Chibuku for their home matches in the 2017 Premier Soccer League season.

Speaking to The Herald soon after the team’s training session at Alex Sports Club yesterday, in which he took part, Magaya also expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparations for a maiden dance in the top-flight league and declared he was gunning for the championship.

However, eyebrows have been raised over Magaya’s role as technical advisor to newly-appointed coach Jairos Tapera, but the preacher was adamant he is the right man for the job.

“I know people were wondering how I could become a technical advisor but I can tell you today that I am qualified for that job.

“I am qualified by the heavens,” said Magaya.

Work has already begun at the dilapidated Chibuku Stadium which is expected to be suitable for Premiership football when the 2017 season kicks off in two months time.

“I have already sent about 500 workers there and it is now serious business at Chibuku. Although I can’t disclose the exact amount I will invest in that project I can confirm it will be a few millions. My dream is to bring quality football to the people of Chitungwiza and to do that we need a proper football facility.

“Last year we had the best turf in the country at our Waterfalls ground, but we are moving out of there because of the hotel.

“I promise you Chibuku would be a state-of-the-art ground by the time the 2017 Premiership season kicks off,” he said.

Yadah Stars qualified from ZIFA’s Eastern Region Division One League and join Shabanie Mine, Bantu Rovers and Black Rhinos in this year’s top-flight.

In recent years, there has been a trend where the majority of the newly-promoted sides have found the going tough among the big boys and in most cases they have booked an immediate ticket back to the unfashionable world of Division One.

Yadah Stars will not want to be counted as part of those statistics, Magaya declared.

“We didn’t qualify for the top-flight to be number two, I do not compete to be number two. The target is to go for the title although we know it will a taxing exercise.

“We have some of the best players in the country at the moment, some of them good enough to play for the national team,” said Magaya.

A number of Premiership players were at Alex Sports Club trying their luck under the watchful eyes of Tapera and his assistant Elliot Matsika.

Former Harare City right back Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye, Wellington Kamudyariwa formerly of FC Platinum and former Dynamos striker Jacob Muzokomba were some of the notable faces at the training session. Former Warriors’ forward Heavens Chinyama and Anesu Gondo, who also featured for DeMbare in the past, are also trying their luck. The Herald