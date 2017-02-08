Friend killer’s mother claims fatal shooting was a mistake

By Whinsley Masara and Tanaka Mrewa

The mother of a man who allegedly shot his friend dead and buried him in a shallow grave in Bulawayo, yesterday defended her son saying the shooting was a mistake.

The woman, who chose to speak to The Chronicle through a window at her Glengarry suburban house, identified herself only as Mrs Jindu. Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) allegedly killed Cyprian Kudzurunga (28) of Queens Park East on January 29.

Kudzurunga’s mother, Ms Patricia Danha, on Monday told The Chronicle that she last saw her son with Jindu.

Mrs Jindu said her son was a hunter and owned a gun for security reasons as their neighbourhood was not safe.

“There’s no way someone can pick you up in front of your mother with the intention of killing you. Cyprian and my son were like brothers. They grew up together and I don’t believe he could have killed him intentionally,” she said.

Jindu allegedly shot Kudzurunga twice, in the head and chest.

He buried the body in a shallow grave at a vacant residential stand in Burnside.

The shooting incident occurred on January 29 and the body was exhumed on Saturday.

Mrs Jindu, through her window, said she had not yet passed her condolences to Kudzurunga’s family as she was not sure how they would take the matter.

“I know the deceased very well. I wish I’d met Ms Danha but I can’t face her yet. I tried to engage the police and the priest to assist me to talk to her.

“On the day of the incident, my son cooked while he drank with someone in the workshop. I wasn’t aware it was Cyprian because I don’t check on him when he’s with his friends. I don’t approve of him drinking alcohol,” she said.

Mrs Jindu said she was shocked on Friday evening when police phoned her informing her that her son is suspected to have killed Cyprian.

“It’s unfortunate we don’t think for our children and our children tend to do the least expected. Tongai shocked me. When I then talked to him, he said he shot his friend by mistake.”

Meanwhile, Kudzurunga was buried yesterday at an emotionally charged ceremony at West Park cemetery.

Roman Catholic Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Bulawayo, Father (Fr) Hlakanipha Dube, said the incident was a cause for concern.

The usually cheerful Fr Dube spoke in a subdued voice about moral decadence among today’s young people.

“It’s so disheartening how sick our society has become. People, especially the young generation, have lost respect for the sanctity of life. We shouldn’t lose our dignity through taking the lives of others even in the most difficult situations,” said Fr Dube.

He consoled the Kudzurunga family saying although it had been tested to the limit, they had to forgive Jindu.

Mr Munyaradzi Danha, Cyprian’s brother, wept as he delivered a graveside eulogy. He said his sibling was a good man who did not deserve to die in the manner he did.

A representative of the Residents Association of Queenspark East only identified as Mr Chinjekure said: “It’s evident that we’ve failed as parents to show our children right from wrong. May church elders please rectify this catastrophe that has befallen our country. However, we commend the Zimbabwe Republic Police for a job well done. They were swift and efficient in dealing with the matter”.

In another development, a source close to the investigations said the post mortem revealed that the second bullet was fired from the front.

“Jindu admitted to the police to have shot Cyprian. He claimed the first shot was a mistake. He said he panicked after that and decided to fire a second shot. More investigations are still being done. We’re yet to receive more information on the proceedings,” said the source.

Jindu was arrested last Friday after he gave inconsistent statements to the police. He appeared in court yesterday charged with murder.

The magistrate remanded Jindu in custody to February 21. The Chronicle