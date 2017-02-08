Arsenal and Chelsea in race to seal Yannick Carrasco transfer

By Mark Brus | Metro |

Arsenal and Chelsea look set to do battle for the transfer of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco in the summer after his falling out with manager Diego Simeone.

The Belgium international is unsettled at his current club and has sparked strong interest from all around Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also mentioned as potential suitors for his signature.

Despite his situation with Atletico, Carrasco won’t come cheap for interested clubs this summer, with the Spanish giants thought to be holding out for around £40million for him, according to The Sun.

Arsenal look in particular need of a top class attacking player for next season as they struggle to hold on to star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, with Carrasco looking an ideal candidate to come in.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring ten goals from out wide and laying on two assists for his team-mates.