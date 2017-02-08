5 missing, presumed dead after floods

By Auxilia Katongomara

Five people are missing after they were swept away by floods in two separate incidents in Matabeleland South province last week.

The Civil Protection Unit said it was worrying that people seem to be taking chances by trying to cross flooded rivers.

The CPU deputy director, Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, in a weekly report, said five people are presumed dead and efforts are underway to locate their bodies.

She said last week on Tuesday, 14 artisanal miners were marooned in Mzingwane River near West Nicholson’s plot 20.

Ms Ndlovu said 12 of them were safely rescued by the Air Force of Zimbabwe while the other two were swept away before the incident was reported.

“The two bodies are yet to be found,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said on February 1, four fishermen were swept away at Zhove Dam in Beitbridge and three bodies are still missing.

“During the evening of 1st February 2017, four fishermen were swept beyond Zhove Dam wall when their canoe succumbed to huge waves in the dam. One body was found 4km downstream of Zhove Dam while the other three bodies are still outstanding,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said people were ignoring repeated alerts and warnings on the dangers of crossing flooded rivers resulting in an increase in drowning cases.

“The week under review registered an unprecedented number of reported drowning incidents totalling nine in a single week indicative of heightened risk taking behaviour despite repeated alerts and warnings,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said due to heavy rains, there were chances of flooding in all low lying areas such as Middle Sabi, Malipati, Gokwe and Tsholotsho.

She said since October last year, 82 families have been rendered homeless and 1 059 homesteads damaged by rains countrywide.

Ninety two cases of drowning were reported with 10 deaths and 96 injuries resulting from lightning.

Last week, seven people from Gokwe including two children drowned in Mudzongwe River in Mudzongwe village under Chief Njelele within three days.

On Thursday last week, a UD truck was swept away as the driver attempted to cross the flooded Bubi River resulting in two people drowning.

One of them was a teacher in Lupane.

The bodies have since been recovered. The Chronicle