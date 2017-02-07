Wicknell reveals lover’s face

The cat is out of the bag! After concerted demands by followers of flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo to reveal the mystery lady who has taken his heart, the mogul on Sunday responded by posting a dazzling picture of the pair on his Facebook fan page.

Chivayo at the beginning of the year sent tongues wagging after posting a picture on his Facebook page of a mysterious woman, face covered, lying on his chest.

The picture captioned: “Sir is chilling at home with the successful candidate…” was posted on New Year’s Eve.

Adding to the anticipation, Chivayo posted another picture of himself with the lady standing at Gandami Secondary School, Chivhu.

Some said this was his rural home and he was introducing his wife-to-be to his relatives.

Now Chivayo’s post of him spotting a beaming smile in a tight cuddle with a light skinned woman disappointed some followers at the new developments in his life.

“She’s beautiful, my crush is gone. I was hoping Sir muchandionawo amana (I thought I was going to be the lucky one) but why? God bless your union,” wrote one Ashleigh Rutendo.

In his usual acidic, humorous style Chivayo shot back: “My Gardener is single, I can link you two guys. Well paid and handsome.”

The comments go on, with many of his followers congratulating Chivayo and wishing him well in his union, while others wanted to know who the lady was and when the wedding will be. The Chronicle