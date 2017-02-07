Police officer ‘raped black youth with a truncheon as colleagues watched’

By Jen Mills | Metro |

Rioting has broken out in Paris after a police officer was charged with raping a young black man with his truncheon.

CCTV footage allegedly shows four officers attack him, one of them forcing his police truncheon into his anal passage after they stopped him in the street during an identity check.

The man, a 22-year-old youth worker, was so severely injured that he is still in hospital after undergoing an operation, his lawyer said.

Video of the alleged attack has been circulating, showing officers stop the man, who was allegedly sodomised with an expandable baton after resisting them.

As well as the officer charged with rape, three other officers have been charged with ‘deliberate violence’. All face trial.

Police argue that the man’s injuries are consistent with an accident, in which his tracksuit bottoms fell down and the baton penetrated him.

Today bloodstains were still visible where the alleged attack happened, and the man was still ‘traumatised’ with a ‘severe wound’ in hospital.

French interior minister Bruno Le Roux suspended the four policemen and said the conditions of the officer’s arrest must be established ‘very clearly and with no ambiguity’.

The alleged attack happened in the Parisian suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois, where people have been marching in solidarity with the alleged victim.

Aulnay-sous-Bois was one of the worst-hit suburbs during the 2005 riots around the French capital.

There have been riots every night since the alleged rape, with the police station vandalised and hundreds of people joining marches calling for justice.

‘We are doing everything possible to maintain public order,’ a local police source said.