Murder accused soldier to be kept in isolation

By Zainul Dawood | IOL |

The SANDF soldier accused of murder, waved cheerfully to his family at his first court appearance on Monday.

At his brief appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court, Thembinkosi Ngcobo asked to be kept in isolation at Westville Prison.

The soldier handed himself over to police on Thursday, after last Monday’s shooting in Ntuzuma.

In court, Ngcobo, 26, greeted his family with a broad smile and a thumbs up.

Prosecutor Stanley Miloszewski told the court that charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances would be added to those that Ngcobo already faced.

Magistrate Zenzele Mchunu remanded Ngcobo to Westville Prison and also accepted Ngcobo’s attorney Sizwe Cele’s request for him to be kept in isolation.

Ngcobo is expected to appear in court for a bail application on February 17.

A member of 8 South African Infrantry Battalion, based in Upington, he is alleged to have shot dead his girlfriend’s sister while searching for his girlfriend in Ebuhleni, Inanda, because he thought she was having an affair.

When he did not find her, he allegedly opened fire on her sisters, and killed one of her sisters. Another sister was injured.

The sisters live together in Inanda while their mother lives in Ntuzuma where Ngcobo allegedly kidnapped one of the girlfriend’s brothers to help him find her.

He also allegedly shot a policeman before going on the run.

His girlfriend’s family were not in court on Monday because they still feared for their safety and were worried he would be released.