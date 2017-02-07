Magaya cries in church

By Arron Nyamayaro

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya threw himself to the ground and wept after receiving a stone of recognition from Israel at his Waterfalls base yesterday.

Prophet Magaya’s mother Emma Magaya left her seat to congratulate him, followed by his wife Tendai and other guests as he continued to weep, overwhelmed over bringing Israel to Zimbabwe.

Chief executive officer of Ashelroi Group Israel Mr Aharon Musana Levi said Prophet Magaya’s mission is actually a part of a real fulfilling of Biblical Prophet Isiah.

Levi presented the stone with a message to Prophet Magaya before a multitude of people who thronged the special Sunday service, among them visitors from the region and beyond.

“In recognition and appreciation of your blessed activities to spread the word of God and announce His Kingdom throughout the world, I am honored to present you a piece of authentic rock which was carved during the excavations under Mount Zion, adjacent to the Last Supper Room and King David’s Tomb, in Jerusalem,” said Levi.

“When the Lord restored the fortunes of Zion, we were like those who dreamed. Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy. Then it was said among the nations, The Lord has done great things for them. The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy,” said Levi reading the book of Psalms 126.

He thanked President Mugabe and wished him many more years for the prevailing peace in Zimbabwe which he said is conducive for Christians to have time to pray.

“Prophet Magaya has connected to the source of all sources and by getting the flavor of Israel, the holy land to Zimbabwe it means all African countries will visit this nation,” said Levi.

“I want to believe that each one of you here want to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ and get connected much more to God.

“Israel is going to bring original not duplicate things here in Zimbabwe through Prophet Magaya, I mean real things that many will visit this country to experience Israel in this nation.

“Christians will stop the trips to Israel for the center of all nations, Israel will be connected here and by this we are making way for the second coming of Jesus Christ,” said Levi before reading a passage of scripture on Psalms 127:1-2.

Commissioning the PHD Prayer Mount on Saturday, Minister Mzembi urged Prophet Magaya to be courageous and remain focused saying his vision has the nectar to turn around the economy of Zimbabwe through religious tourism.

“Gathering at this Calvary place revitalises our spiritual connection to God so that we experience the presents of God in our hearts,” said Minister Mzembi.

“In the book of Psalms 46:10 it is written; Stop fighting and know that I am God! I am the one who defeats the nations; I am the one who controls the world.

“As I commission this Prayer Mountain I want to let you know the importance of setting apart in a quiet place for prayers and in the Bible we read how Moses spoke with God at Mount Sinai, Horeb and in New Testament Jesus Christ carried sermons on mountains.

“President Mugabe has seen tourism ministry as the nectar of turning around the economy of Zimbabwe and we are experiencing this through religious tourism.

“Religious tourism has put Zimbabwe on the global map and I was I informed that Yadah guest house is fully booked that other visitors are booked at local hotels.

“Prophet Magaya we are aware of the challenges you are facing daily but I want to remind you that heavenly things face challenges from hell.

Remain focused, be courageous you will always be a winner and I want to thank PHD prayer partners for standing with Prophet Magaya,” said Minister Mzembi.

Among the guests were presidential candidate of Nigeria Chief Dele Momodu, presidential candidate of Benin Ladislas Agbesi, His highness princess Cubicle of Swaziland, ambassador of Mozambique Pedro Davane, Minister Nyasha Chikwinya, Deputy Minister of tourism Anastancia Ndlovu, government officials, church leaders and members of parliament.

The Prayer Mountain will be open to everyone including foreigners unlike at Yadah guest houses where only PHD members are booked. H-Metro