Boom Beto’s ‘dream come true’

By Amanda Chiripanyanga

Dancehall chanter, Albert ‘Boom Beto’ Mushore, feels his dreams on his career are finally coming into reality.

Boom Beto, who is billed to perform at the Midlands (Hotel) Welcome Back bash for college students to be held next month, said he is honoured to be part of the line-up.

“All l ever wanted was to make my music known nationwide and for people to appreciate my talent and it’s finally coming true.

“Sharing the same stage with dancehall’s finest Winky D is such an honor because it’s one of the things l have always wanted to do.

“I am really thankful for the support that l am getting from fans and l cannot wait to meet the Gweru people because they will be expecting me to give fireworks,” he said.

The bash will be on the third of March 3 at Midlands Hotel and main acts include Winky D, Legion, DJ Blesh, Templeman and Garry B.

Gweru based chanters like Ras Killer, Captain Terry G, Fradriqo, Jah Flint, Jnr Nana, Mambo Lodza, DJ Tony and DJ Dexter are also lined up to perform.

The Glendale bred chanter said he is currently working on new singles.

“The way fans responded to Munodonhedza Musika was also a surprise to me and actually motivated me.

“I am currently working on new singles and now that l know people appreciate my talent, l am fully equipped to do even more.

“Ever since l started recording, l finally feel that my dream is coming true,” he said.

Boom Beto has been in the music industry for about two years now and is still trying to expand his fan base. H-Metro