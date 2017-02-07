44 injured in 3 crashes in 12 hours

By Ilanit Chernik | The Star |

At least 44 people have been injured in several crashes in the last 12 hours.

On Tuesday morning 13 people were injured in a serious taxi crash on the corner of Barry Hertzog and Empire Road in Milpark.

“On arrival paramedics found that a taxi had collided with four other vehicles, after an alleged brake failure, the taxi then overturned,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Maxwell Cohen.

“A total of 13 people were wounded, sustaining injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

“The patients were treated at the scene before being transported to various nearby facilities for further care,” Cohen said.

JMPD were at the scene to determine the exact events leading up to the collision, however traffic on Barry Hertzog was badly affected with over an hour delay.

In a separate accident on Monday evening, 15 people were injured after two light delivery vehicles collided on the corner of Main Road and Nellmapius Drive, outside the Irene Golf Course in Centurion.

“Paramedics were dispatched just after 5pm and arrived on the scene to find that the two vehicles had collided, allegedly after one vehicle made a illegal U-turn.”

“The entire roadway was blocked, with one vehicle lying on its side,” Cohen said.

“The fifteen patients, most of whom had been ejected from the the back of the vehicles, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Five patients required Advanced Life Support intervention,” he said.

One driver was entrapped within the wreckage and the City of Tshwane Fire Department had to use the “jaws of life” to cut him free from the vehicle.

“The patients were triaged and treated at the scene before being transported to various nearby hospitals for further care.”

“Local traffic authorities were on the scene to investigate the exact events leading up to the collision,” Cohen added.

On Tuesday morning 14 people were left injured when a taxi rolled on the N12 near a casino in Klerksdorp.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene and found a taxi lying in a ditch on the side of the road.

“Several occupants from the taxi were found walking around on the scene.”

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 14 people had been in the taxi at the time of the collision,” he said.

Meiring said patients later stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle when the engine apparently burst into flame.

“All 14 patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

“The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported them to Tsepong Hospital for further treatment,” he added.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.