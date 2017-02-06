‘Zim gang’ robs S’khobokhobo in SA

Madlela S’khobokhobo

Musician cum comedian, Madlela S’khobokhobo of the Ngamnanka fame, claims he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in South Africa after armed robbers raided a shop in that country.

The Johannesburg-based artiste shared his disappointment with a post on social media platform Facebook in which he identified the armed robbers as Zimbabweans.

It is not clear where this robbery happened in South Africa. Known for his acting career, Madlela this year shot to fame with hit song Ngamnanka that is number one on the Skyz Metro FM Bulawayo Top 20 Chart.

On the Facebook post, Madlela – real name Mothusi Bashimane Ndlovu – jokingly said he was beaten so much that his head was so swollen it was now the same size as Zimbabwe Warriors captain Willard Katsande’s.

“Eish yaa kunzima egoli. Izolo ngithe ngingene eshop ngithi ngithenga i airtime hayi kanti ngizavelwa yilaba abafana abathatha izinto zethu ngenkani bezobamba leyo shop. Sahle salaliswa phansi sakhahlelwa sakhahlelwa laphana ubuso bami namuhla uzathi likhanda lika Katsande lol.

“(Johannesburg is dangerous. Yesterday I went to the shops to buy airtime, and as I entered the shop, little did I know that there were people planning to rob it. Immediately we were told to lie down. They started kicking us. My head is swollen, it’s now as big as Katsande’s),” said Ndlovu.

He said he lost valuables such as a cellphone and a wristwatch, urging the robbers if they were Zimbabweans to desist from doing so.

“Kubuhlungu khona kodwa yekelani ngizihlekele ngitsho ngithi madoda yekelani lento eliyenzayo. Lisiphilisa nzima egoli bantu benkosi..ngithathelwe ama phone wonke kanye le watch yonaleyi engihlala ngiyifakile. Gents asiyekeleni into esiyenzayo liphilisa i Size kabuhlungu, manje kumele ngiqale phansi ngithenge ama phone NXAAAAAAAAA”

“(It’s not a good feeling but guys let’s stop what we are doing. You are making life in South Africa hard for some of us. They took my cellphones, and my wristwatch),” lamented Ndlovu.

He said the robbery had pushed back his plans of shooting the third offering of his self named movie.

“Ngicela ebingilama number abo liwafake ku inbox zihlobo. Sorry to my cast bekumele si shoote namuhla. (Please send your numbers to my Facebook inbox. I’m sorry to my cast, we were supposed to shoot today but I was unreachable will schedule for another day).”

Ndlovu plays an axe wielding and foul-mouthed Madlela in hilarious drama comedy movie – Madlela S’khobokhobo – which depicts the life of Zimbabweans based in South Africa.

Responding to his post, his fans saw the funny side of his ordeal asking why he wasn’t carrying his axe which he could have used to defend himself. The Chronicle