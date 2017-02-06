Pumula man loses eye in catapult attack

By Andile Tshuma

A man from Bulawayo man lost an eye from injuries sustained when he was attacked by a catapult by a robber during a botched break-in at his home.

Mr Tichaona Mbiva (35) of Pumula East peeped through a window when he heard sounds as robbers were attempting to break in and was struck by a stone flung from a catapult.

He sustained serious injuries leading to the removal of his eye.

A medical report confirmed that his eye loss was as a result of the catapult attack.

One of his assailants Aleck Piroro of Pumula East suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube on Friday charged with assault and unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to February 11 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mrs Charity Nyathi said Piroro unlawfully entered Mr Mbiva’s premises sometime in December 2016 with the intention to rob the occupants.

“On December 23 last year at around 3AM in Pumula East suburb, Bulawayo, the complainant was sleeping at his place of residence when the accused person came and opened the window with the intention to steal,” said Mrs Nyathi.

Piroro and an unidentified accomplice allegedly shouted obscenities at Mr Mbiva, accusing him of disturbing their operations by peeping through the window.

“The accused person insulted the complainant for waking up and peeping through the window. They called him obscene names and threatened him with death if he did not go back to bed,” said Mrs Nyathi.

She said Mr Mbiva heard some footsteps and the sound of breaking glass and when he peeped through a window to see what was taking place, he was hit with a stone.

“When I peeped through the window to see what was going on, I saw a figure of a person in the darkness and the next thing a stone shot from a catapult hit my eye. I managed to see that it was the accused person because I know him and we are neighbours. I positively identified him even though it was dark. My eye was damaged in the process and I lost my sight on the left eye. The Chronicle