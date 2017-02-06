Prisoner waiting for transport escapes from Harare Magistrates’ Court

By Takudzwa Matambura

A Harare man who had just been convicted of theft on Tuesday escaped from the Harare Magistrates’ Courts as he waited for transport to go to prison.

Bruce Vera (35) was sentenced to an effective six months imprisonment by Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande for theft after he broke into Paul Noel Madzudzo’s car and stole two cellphones.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) acting public relations officer Superintendent Priscilla Mthembo confirmed the escape.

“I can confirm that inmate Bruce Vera escaped at the Harare Magistrates’ Court and we are still investigating to establish what really took place leading to the escape.

“We are alerting the public that if they see Vera, they should notify the nearest police station or prison,” said Spt Mthembo.

On January 29, at around 5pm, Madzudzo parked his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla at a supermarket entrance along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare.

He secured his motor vehicle by locking all doors with the central locking system and closed all windows.

It is alleged that Madzudzo left his cellphone on charger in the motor vehicle and another one tucked between the seats before heading into the supermarket.

The court heard that while Madzudzo was away, Vera broke into the vehicle and stole the two cellphones.

Madzudzo later returned to his vehicle and realised the offence and approached the guard at the entrance who professed ignorance but referred him to the supermarket management.

The shop management then played the closed circuit television (CCTV) and identified Vera.

The assistant branch manager and his team checked around the supermarket and identified Vera standing across the road.

Vera made efforts to flee but was apprehended by the public and was arrested and taken to the police station, leading to the recovery of the cellphones which he had hidden in his car. The Herald