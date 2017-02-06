New tech to sniff out vehicle licence defaulters

15
2016

By Pamela Shumba

The Government has established a new computerised system that will detect criminals and motorists who have not paid for vehicle licences at roadblocks and toll gates, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo has said.

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo
Zanu PF secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo

Dr Chombo said since last week on Tuesday, trial runs were being held to check the effectiveness of the technology.

“We have come up with a system where if one comes across any roadblock, the car is scanned by the equipment and it reveals the full status of that car in terms of ownership, registration and fines which may be due and so on. Someone who may be found on the wrong side is apprehended on the roadblock,” said Dr Chombo in Parliament.

“On the other hand, when you pass through a toll gate, the police officer will scan your vehicle and it will reveal all the details of the car and the owner of the vehicle. We are now computerised and we are assured that thieves will be arrested. However, good citizens will be able to go through these roadblocks without hassles.”

He said the new technology is also able to record the money paid at roadblocks.

“The machine is able to identify the police officer on a roadblock and the amount of money paid. It also enables the collection of funds for Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and the local authorities and the computerised system transfers the money to respective institutions,” said the Minister. The Chronicle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Nonsense

  • Looks like the gvt is just there to implement measures to take money from citizens at all cost.

  • I thought this would develop the nation but after they get that money the government ndivo vachaidya nehuwori hwavo

    Zero PF should just Go!

  • MaZhet emaTender, it will work for two months zvofa kunge maStreet Camera emunaNyerere

  • Bullshit

  • Kkkk totenda dzamwa mombe dzaswera nachombo

  • To own a car in Zim is now a very big crime

  • Bond paper is not money say it again

  • Criminal idiots…They should pay license fees for all governmet vehicles first and at toll gates they must pay? Thats all revenue leakage state sponsored pathetic!!!!

  • tall gate mapurisa here kkkkkkk hanzi tne gvt ipapa brainless asekuru murikutaureiko

  • What about potholes or else you forgot to make a computerised to fixing those potholes.hahaha inonzi zanu nembwa dzayo.

  • Ndozvakangwarirwa chete

  • ZANU #Tora mari United team iyi yamboshungurudza heyka