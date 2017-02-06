‘Lundi had problems but being broke ain’t one’ – report

People showed up in their numbers to lay Gospel musician Lundi Tyamara to rest in Worcester, Western Cape over the weekend. Lundi Tyamara died at the age of 38 after a battle with stomach TB and a liver condition.

A report has since surfaced that the musician died “broke and homeless”. Despite the “public” knowledge that the artist sold millions of albums and raked in millions of rands in gigs and royalties, the report says that Lundi was kicked out of the townhouse he was renting in Mondeor, Joburg south.

The townhouse’s owner Ben Mokoena alledgedly confirmed that he kicked Lundi out of the unit while he was fighting for his life at Edenvale Hospital.

In addition to that, a female friend (appearently known to Sunday world) said that Lundi had sent a WhatsApp message and pleaded with her to lend him R950 to pay a storage fee for his furniture at an unidentified storage facility.

The friend also claims that Lundi was suffering and would often ask for money for bare necessities, adding that contrary to popular belief, Lundi actually “hated” his manager Anele Hlazo – the same manager he was saying with at the time of his passing and whom the family sang praises of at the memorial.

Friends and family of the ‘Mphefumlo wam’ hit-maker said that they expected such rumours to arise but were quick to rubbish them saying that they are “standard gossip in the black community when someone passes.” IOL