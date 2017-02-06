Highlanders leave for South Africa tomorrow

By Ricky Zililo

Logistical challenges have forced Highlanders to postpone their departure for a pre-season camp in South Africa to tomorrow.

The Bosso squad was initially supposed to depart yesterday, but failure to get a route authority for their bus on time led to the club announcing that they will now embark on the journey tomorrow.

Highlanders’ secretary-general Emmet Ndlovu allayed fears that the trip now hangs in balance.

“The team is certainly going to South Africa for the pre-season camp. The only hiccup we had were some logistical problems which have been attended to. The team will now leave on Tuesday for South Africa and the exact time for departure will be known after midday tomorrow (today),” said Ndlovu.

“On a positive note, the delay in our departure also affords an opportunity for the coach (Erol Akbay) to have a say about the trip.”

Bosso will set base in Polokwane where they are expected to stay for a week.

The delay in departure is also likely to affect Highlanders’ plans to play training matches against some South African topflight sides, whose league resumes tomorrow.

Actually, Highlanders’ training camp in South Africa might be shortened to a week, as the other week depends on Bloemfontein Celtics confirming a training game.

Modern Ngwenya, Highlanders’ acting chairman, told the media that they had been in negotiations with a number of South African Premiership teams, including champions Mamelodi Sundowns, for friendly matches.

“The probability is that we will go to Polokwane for between four to seven days, depending on our sponsors and how much they are prepared to go in terms of hosting us. We may play practice matches and friendly games against the likes of Baroka FC, Polokwane City and even Bloemfontein Celtic, but the match that may come to fruition is the one against Mamelodi Sundowns. It’s still in its infancy, but we are looking forward to the trip to South Africa. That will be refreshing for the players and a morale booster ahead of the start of the season,” Ngwenya said.

Baroka will be in action against Free State Stars tomorrow, with Polokwane City locking horns with Bloemfontein Celtics on Wednesday.

Sundowns resume their second half of the season with a date against Maritzburg on Wednesday evening.

“The club will set base in Polokwane. The clearance we’ve received states that we’re going for a training camp and proceeding to Bloemfontein is subject to Bloemfontein Celtics confirming the training match we intend to have,” said Ngwenya.

Meanwhile, Akbay said the trip to South Africa will help the players bond.

“I thank the club for organising this trip, which I believe is more of a team building exercise. Obviously we will work on team strategies, but the key issue is having the players understanding each other,” said Akbay. The Chronicle