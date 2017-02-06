Flooded river claims seven lives

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Seven people from Gokwe including two children drowned in Mudzongwe River in Mudzongwe village under Chief Njelele within a space of three days, Midlands Civil Protection Unit has confirmed.

Four women from Mudzongwe village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South drowned on Tuesday while trying to cross a flooded Mudzongwe River and another man from the same village drowned on the same day while coming from Gokwe.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Midland Province Cde Jason Machaya, who is part of the Midlands CPU confirmed the incidents saying two other children from Mukwiri village drowned on Sunday while their mother was working in the fields.

He said five people, three women and two men, from Bariwa village under Chief Njelele were marooned while they were working in the fields following the incessant rains.

“I can confirm that seven people have drowned in Mudzongwe River since Sunday following a heavy downpour that left the river flooding. Four women drowned on Tuesday while on their way to Gokwe Town while another man drowned while trying to cross the flooded river after receiving his fertiliser under the Presidential Input Support Scheme. I am also informed that five people have also been marooned in Bariwa village but a helicopter was sent to rescue them,” he said.