Was the Dream Team really that great?

48
1729

By Bruce Ndlovu

If soccer is a religion then in Zimbabwe speaking ill of the Dream Team, the early 90s national soccer team, is the closest one can get to uttering blasphemy.

In a country where traditional belief still holds as much sway as Christian faith, perhaps prayer should follow the appeasement of ancestors before one can question the legacy of that magical group of players whose spell on a soccer crazed nation still endures after two decades.

Last year however, after the first successful Afcon qualification in over a decade, murmurs of comparison with the current side emerged.

As this year’s African showpiece drew nearer, the murmurs became a chorus as some mustered the bravery to wonder out loud whether Kalisto Pasuwa’s new litter of Warriors could maul fearsome opponents in the African jungle just like their predecessors in green and gold had done all those years ago.

However, before that choir had even broke into full song, 180 gruelling minutes against technically superior opponents shattered all arguments or comparisons.

Forgotten were the heady moments during qualifying: the four-nil trouncing of Swaziland, that 3-0 molestation of Malawi that gave the impression that, at last, a corner had been turned.

Such undoubted brilliance was forgotten as once again some went back to their favourite pastime: yearning for a side whose ghost successive national teams have failed to exorcise.

Overnight, Khama Billiat’s zigzagging runs, which have taunted and haunted defenders from the Cape to Cairo, could no longer be compared to Peter Ndlovu’s mesmerising stepovers. How dare anyone compares Hardlife Zvirekwi, the fullback who infamously booted hot tropical air while Sadio Mane skilfully nibbled at the ball, to Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda?

Hacking away at skilful attackers in the centre of the park, Willard Katsande seemed at best a pale imitation of the elegant Benjamin Nkonjera and at worst a tactless mafia-like midfield enforcer out to win possession by hook or crook.

Everywhere you looked on the pitch, there hardly seemed to be any takers for boots vacated by Fabisch’s famed disciplines.

Like others before it, the class of 2017 had failed the test. The latest failure was vindication for those that lived through those euphoric months between ’92 and 93 when the Dream Team was the pride of a nation. For those whose only encounters with the Dream Team came through replays of their legendary scuffles with the continent’s best sides via grainy archive footage from ZTV, the question of how truly great that team truly was might linger.

They might wonder, silently so as not to offend any eavesdropping soccer gods, whether it is right to deify a team that failed to qualify for any major tournament.

Despite their much lauded pedigree, for the few years that they were counted among the continent’s finest, that great Zimbabwean side was the perennial bridesmaid, Africa’s nearly men who always flattered to mislead.

The story of the Dream Team essentially boils down to qualification for the 1994 World Cup and Nations Cup.

The dream of a debut at the Nations Cup lasted until a Kalusha Bwalya header with 11 minutes left on the clock during the last Group 5 match. That cliff-hanger at the National Sports Stadium was followed by what in the end was a routine trouncing by Cameroon in Yaoundé in the World Cup qualifiers’ deciding match.

So with these twin failures in mind, some may be tempted to ask why that side is so revered. How has a side that seemingly failed to navigate the hazards that African football routinely throws up taken permanent residence in Zimbabweans’ hearts?

To answer that question, one may need to look not only at what happens on the field but also what transpires off it.

 

While second best counts for nothing, the Dream Team’s displays against some of the continent’s top sides may help explain their popularity. The latest blundering by the current Warriors only serves to reinforce the view that post Dream Team national sides are lions when faced with the continent’s minnows but lambs when confronted with true powerhouses.

In their African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers for those tournaments staged in 1994, Fabisch’s charges managed to trounce South Africa 4–1, beat Egypt 2–1 and edge Cameroon 1–0.

Sure, there was no happily ever after as the fairy-tale ended in tears and non-qualification, but here was a side that met and conversed with the giants of the game as equals and spoke the language of these football titans fluently.

In addition, qualification for The World Cup was particularly hard, with a two tier group system making sure only the best nine teams qualified for three groups of three from which only the winners progressed to the biggest spectacle in the football world. In addition, only 12 teams qualified for the Nations Cup, with the competition only expanding to include 16 teams in ’96.

The qualification for the 2017 tournament was met with euphoria, but slaying the likes of Swaziland, Guinea and Malawi is hardly the stuff that giant killing lore is made of.

Since the effective end of the Dream Team with Fabisch’s exit, the Warriors’ fights against the giants of Africa have followed a familiar script, with defeat or humiliation the usual result. In this regard the class of 2017 is not alone.

Who can forget the 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Nigeria during the qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup?

The memory of that match, famous as much for Zimbabwe’s loss as it is for Charles Mabika’s narration of Jay Jay Okocha’s devastating poetical display, is burnt into the memory of every Zimbabwean.

Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal and Nigeria all prevailed over Zimbabwe at both the 2004 and 2006 Afcon tournaments, with only dead rubber victories against Algeria and Ghana saving face.

Off the pitch, perhaps the mood and outlook of Zimbabweans has changed. Nowadays, when things start going awry, it does not take long for the public to turn the tide of scorn against their own side.

Zimbabweans are arguably more cynical than they were in the 90s and even during that promising first half against Algeria during the recent campaign, negative sentiment was prevalent.

On the internet where everyone is judge, jury and jester, the men who had been heroes in that glorious first 45 minutes turned into meme and gif fodder.

Some have argued that this cynicism is due to the hardships Zimbabweans have endured since the turn of the millennium.

However, the Dream Team also did not have it easy, as they sparkled even beneath gloom and shadow of ESAP and a drought in 1992.

“Morale was low at that time,” said Pernell McKop, an assistant coach to the Zimbabwe national team in the early 1990s, “and people clung to the idea of the Dream Team and the road to the USA, and to what we felt might be our first time at an Africa Cup of Nations. When we played those qualifiers, started to put together an unbeaten run, those days brought back some of the joy of independence, the feeling of all having a single objective. I think that’s partly why the Dream Team label stuck,” he said.

Perhaps it is unfair to compare the Dream Team with what came after, as for better or worse, terrain and conditions in Africa have changed. One thing that cannot be disputed is that although they did not sate a nation’s hunger for continental conquest, the euphoric feeling they fostered was so great even the reality of later qualification has failed to erase their unfulfilled dream. Sunday News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • it was great

  • No it never qualified for any major tornament both afcon and world cup.To me it was the team that was” Almost” but never got there if the truth have to be spoken

  • There was no tribalism in sport by then unlike what’s happening now

    • Tribalism really?Which Ndebele player is as good as Mosona, Ndoro, Billiat but not included in the national team. Peter Ndlovu, Adam Ndlovu, Madinda, Jowel Lupahla and many other Ndebele players were all playing in the Zimbabwean national team. So which tribalism are you talking about?

    • Fabisch preferrred Highlanders and Saints supporters. Am not sure it was tribalism bt he was ant DeMbare

    • Not supporters but players

    • I dnt think race, region, religion, tribe should override merit. I like to believe players must be chosen by their merit at tht point on time. I dnt think players should be chosen to balance our national demographics. What about Nigeria.? 80 different tribes hw dyu represent them with 11 players. Impossible I suppose.
      Am sure it is based to select players from one tribe into any team. I would not like it if Ndebele players who are better are not selected because they are Ndebele. Thats not football. I once saw a French team made of 8 black players and they went on to win Euro and World Cup. There is no need to have affirmative action . You need good players .

    • Well said Emmanuel

    • In e Zim team,I wd blame e coach before e players.He sd hv rotated his leaky defence,at 3-0 agnst Tunisia in a dead rubber match,a gud coach wd hv done smthng

  • Vaiziva Bhora zvavo madhara aya

  • Peace ✌ begins with allbody!!

  • It was a great team with great talent but during those days competition was very tough especially from the west and north Africans, it was a learning curve! Had we built from there and not destroyed structures as is the tendency of this nation we would be far by now!

  • 📱📱📱📱📱📱📱📱
    UMi Mobile embraces technology, will be launching UMi Mobile Zimbabwe soon!!…join us as we continue to revolutionalise the way we communicate…like and share our Facebook page : follow the link :https://www.facebook.com/pg/umizimbabwe/community/
    Sandra UMi Zimbabwe
    +263 73 434 0277

  • kkkkkkk Not at all!!! the great team ndiyoyi iyi yakatokwanisawo kuenda kuGabon ikabuda mu1st round .that dream team yakare yaingoita mbiri yekutamba ma friendly matches chete.Dream team yaitadza kupinda not kulifta Afcon bt just to qualify chete chete.

    • U know nothing about soccer

    • you might be very correct , bt which cup or stage did the Dream team brought or represented us?

    • taura hako iwe I don’t know why they talk much about a team that never qualified anywhere

  • They won nothing. Lost of hype but nothing. Fabisch was anti Moses Chunga so i never liked him.

  • Vaigona course- work vachifoira exam

  • Tribalism and politics were not part of the team back then,we had a national team and not zanu supporters fc.

    • y do u say there is tribalism in our national team

    • Dude,national team talent must come from all corners of the country and then maybe by chance you can be like other great nations.

  • Francis shonhayi third from right

  • lot chitakasha

    The Dream brought us happy memories, imagine the NSS packed to the rafters. I will always remember the Dream Team,the team had some great players!!

  • Haaa haiwa hapana hapana, 2004, 2006 were the best

  • Bruce Ndlovu

  • Great team of all time

  • It ws js a marvel to watch,bt it nver acheived anything.

  • The uniform wasn’t

  • The dream team was a special class of warriors whose biggest undoing was failure to qualify for any tournament….World Cup or Afcon.It is regrettable for a class that matched any opponent in Africa, giants or small.In terms of entertainment value they sprayed the ball like nobody’s bussiness.The defence was solid and the midfield was mobile followed by a deadly strikeforce.It was a class of naturally talented players who matched African giants man for man.How we failed to qualify i dont even know.Cry my beloved dream team.

    • They ddnt qualify because they failed to win. Full stop

  • It was a great team, despite not featuring my team players ( CAPS United) in the 1st eleven! It had a playing philosophy and its coach read games well, he could spy on a team and strategize. Were it not for the lack of wisdom in the ZIFA crew then, who fired Fabisch before the AFCON qualifier with Malawi, the team would have qualified. It was a marvel to watch.

  • No it was not

  • KKK rusike mukharadhi

  • they never achieved anything as a team this so called dream team

  • Great team great talent boys who played for the love of the team. We had player who played abroad german england france etc . Not these fly by night boyzeee. The only place they want to play is jozi and botswana .

  • dream team is nothing compared to the WORRIORS of 2004 an 2006 Afcon teams an

  • Problm when cmz to qualifies they had a bad luck allwayz in a group of death

  • I think Zimbabweans waste their emotions and money in a sport that we are not very good at.

    Our smaller physical stature puts us at a systemic disadvantage against other Northern African teams. If you randomly select 10 Nigerian guys and put them in a room with 10 Zimbabweans the likelihood that the former will be giants compared to the latter are 9/10(methinks).

    Let’s focus on cricket , table tennis, gymnastics etc where pushing and shoving is not involved

  • dream team is nothing compared to the WORRIORS of 2004 an 2006 Afcon teams an worse to this GOLDEN GENERATION WHO WENT TO BEGIN why cz th dream team was all bout dreaming an promising mayb cz wsnt born tht tym bcz thy dd nthng special at all

  • whether great or wat to hell

  • it wasn’t that great. I think it had a charismatic coach

  • Great but never qualified for any tournament

  • People want us to believe they were great but results show otherwise

  • Then we plyd with real big tyms

  • It was not a great team.it didn’t qualify for any major tournament. The young warriors are a great team.

  • The best warriors qualified for Afcon at least. These failed.