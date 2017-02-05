Gonyeti basks in Nama nomination

By Sharon Muguwu

Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya says being the first woman to be nominated for the Outstanding Comedian category by the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) is a massive endorsement of her talent.

Gonyeti, who is part of the local comedy production group of Bustop TV, will battle it out for the Nama gong with Nqobizitha “Q the Boss” Dube and Ntandoyenkosi Moyo who is better known in local comedy circles as Ntando Van Moyo.

“I am so excited to be the first woman nominee in this category. It shows that what we are doing as women is also being appreciated. To be honest, it was a pleasant surprise,” said Gonyeti.

She added that her nomination should be welcomed by all women.

“I think I was nominated because people are now appreciating what women have to offer and how we are impacting lives positively.

“Not to brag but truth be told, I do this work with all my heart knowing that there are fans out there that will be waiting to laugh and enjoy themselves. I try by all means to put my all in it, and I am not stopping,” the Bustop TV jester told the Daily News.

Gonyeti — who along with fellow Bustop TV member Sharon “Magi” Chideu won the Zimbabwe International Women Awards (Ziwa) gong in the People’s Choice category — is happy with the way being a comedian has changed her life for the better.

“Since I started comedy my life has changed a great deal in a way that people now respect me for who I am. I am gaining more experience and exposure through meeting different comedians who inspire me a lot,” she said. Daily News