Activist Maguwu files for divorce

By Tendai Kamhungira

Civic society activist and critic of government’s diamond mining activities in Chiadzwa, Farai Maguwu, has filed a High Court application seeking to divorce his wife of five years — Tafadzwa Munyebvu.

The divorce, which was supposed to be finalised on Friday, was struck off the roll after High Court judge, Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa, said the names on the summons and those on the marriage certificate were not tallying.

The anomaly will be rectified before the matter is set down for another hearing.

Maguwu — a development practitioner with Centre for Resources Governance — filed for divorce, claiming they now have irreconcilable differences.

“The parties’ marriage has irretrievably broken down and there are no reasonable prospects of its restoration more particularly in that: the parties have lost all love and affection for each other, the defendant (Munyebvu) has moved out of the matrimonial home,” the court heard.

According to court papers, the two did not have a child during the subsistence of their marriage and have a residential stand, a refrigerator and some domestic utensils which they received as gifts at their wedding.

After their wedding, Maguwu told the court that his wife moved to South Africa where he was pursuing his studies and she was dependent on him.

He offered her kitchen utensils and a refrigerator and that he gets 95 percent of the value of their immovable property, while his wife gets 5 percent.

“It is just and proper that divorce be granted,” Maguwu said.

However, the parties eventually agreed to divorce by consent.

In terms of the consent order, the parties’ matrimonial property will be divided and shared between the two equally while Maguwu will get stand number 10262 Rekai Tangwena Greenside Extension, Mutare.

On the other hand, Munyebvu is entitled to bed covers, a refrigerator, a laptop, kitchen utensils and $7 500 to be paid by Maguwu.

The first instalment of $4 000 will be paid upon the signing of the signatures while the remainder will be paid in instalments of $500 per month until the amount is fully paid.