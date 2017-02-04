ZimRights condemns arrest of Evan Mawarire

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) condemns the arrest of Pastor Evan Mawarire at the Harare International airport as he arrived from self-imposed exile on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

The arrest is a continuation of the undue victimisation and harassment of the cleric and human rights activist which is a gross violation of his human rights by the government of Zimbabwe.

Mawarire as a bona fide citizen of Zimbabwe has a constitutional right to return safely to his country of birth without infringement of his rights by state security institutions.

As far as ZimRights is concerned, the harassment of Mawarire is not merely meant to intimidate him alone, but all those speaking out their thoughts about the economic and political governance situation of the country in line with their right to freedom of expression.

Mawarire’s peaceful actions as leader of #Thisflag movement have always been within the confines of the law, and there should be an end to further harassment of the cleric.