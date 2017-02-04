Thomas Mapfumo says #ThisFlag Evan Mawarire is ‘genuine and lets support him’

By Lance Guma

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo has come out in support of #ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire who was arrested on Wednesday at the Harare International Airport on his return to Zimbabwe from exile in the United States.

With opinions on the reasons for Mawarire’s return heavily divided, Mapfumo said Zanu PF was trying to undermine the pastor by feeding stories claiming he was a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) planted to divide the opposition.

Speaking exclusively to Nehanda Radio on Friday evening, Mapfumo said “lets rally behind the pastor. The opposition in the country have proved that they are only interested in political power and money. We want someone who is interested in representing people.”

“Young people must rally behind the pastor. What is the opposition doing? Waiting to participate in elections in 2018 which have already been rigged. They will be beaten again. Evan Mawarire is at least offering us a different route,” Mapfumo said.

Mapfumo said it was clear Zanu PF felt threatened by Mawarire and the ruling party was at the forefront of spreading false stories about the pastor being part of President Robert Mugabe’s regime. “Evan Mawarire is genuine, lets support him”, Mapfumo said.

Armed with a bible and a mobile phone Mawarire shot to prominence last year with his #ThisFlag campaign that exploited the power of social media, especially Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp to highlight political and economic problems in the country.

The preacher also supported demonstrations for economic and political reform in the country last year. He was arrested and charged with trying to overthrow the government before he was released and the charges were thrown out.

As reported first by Nehanda Radio, Mawarire eventually fled Zimbabwe in August 2016, first going to South Africa before seeking asylum in the United States.

In a surprising move he came back into the country on Wednesday and was promptly arrested at the Harare International Airport.

“At some point one has to stop wishing they were home, and actually pack their bags and go home,” Mawarire told the Daily Maverick, in an interview just prior to his return.

“Zimbabwe is home for me and my family. That’s the place where we have a right to be without acquiring a visa, we are citizens of Zimbabwe.

“The president of Zimbabwe made comments to the effect that I was not welcome in Zimbabwe, but he doesn’t get to make that decision for me. I have not committed a crime, I’m not a fugitive, I’m a citizen, and an upstanding citizen for that matter.”

On Friday Mawarire was denied bail and will be in custody until the 17th of February. He is being charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

His lawyer Harrison Nkomo said the charges arise partly from his role in organizing anti-Mugabe protests during the UN General Assembly in September last year.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba on Wednesday said Mawarire was picked up on an outstanding arrest warrant.

“He skipped the country, but as you know, going to America was never going to wash away his crimes. We were waiting for him to return,” Charamba said. Nehanda Radio