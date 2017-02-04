#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire denied bail, faces two weeks in jail

By MacDonald Dzirutwe

A Zimbabwean pastor at the heart of a protest movement against President Robert Mugabe was denied bail on Friday, leaving him facing at least two weeks in jail before his next hearing on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.

Evan Mawarire

Evan Mawarire – whose #ThisFlag movement led the biggest anti-government rallies in a decade in 2016 – is also charged with inciting violence and insulting the national flag.

The preacher arrived at the magistrates court in handcuffs in an open police truck and sat calmly during the proceedings.

Magistrate Elisha Singano said facts presented by the state showed there was reasonable suspicion that Mawarire committed a crime and advised him to seek bail at the High Court.

“Thank you guys. Don’t worry,” Mawarire told a group of supporters and reporters as he headed towards a prison vehicle after the hearing. He has denied all the charges.

The #ThisFlag movement used social media messages to rally demonstrations against social and economic decay.

In one online video, Mawarire said the colours of Zimbabwe’s flag – green, gold, red and black – symbolised how Mugabe’s government had ruined the country – the basis of the charge of insulting the national standard.

The most serious offence against him, of “subverting a constitutional government”, carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The preacher was arrested on Wednesday on his return from self-imposed exile in the United States.

His lawyer Harrison Nkomo said he would apply for bail at the High Court on Monday.

Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, turns 93 years later this month. He was endorsed by his ruling ZANU-PF party last December to run in next year’s presidential election, his last allowed under a constitution passed in 2013. Reuters

  • This flag movement was not against President Mugabe, but against incompetence, corruption and all the evil injustice done in Zimbabwe in broad day light. Please inform the world correctly so that they know who Pastor Evan is and what’s going on to him right now. Thank you.

  • But fighting and striking will only bring confusion and we wont move forward mr mawarirw

  • I am watching closely !!! Hopefully justice wil prevail in this twist & turn case of Mawarire.

  • Even at 100 years old, please let Mugabe face the ICC, he can’t go unpunished with all the lives he destroyed.

  • The road to freedom is difficult but freedom is coming soon

  • He asked for it he should have stayed in America

  • Evan as a pastor was not supposed to spk rubbish against the leader because it changes nothing .

  • Anything that exist on earth has got an end…just wait and see

  • Nyau

    By detaining him, You making him a Hero. During the colonial times, party leaders used to be jailed. So as you doing now. He is a Visionary.