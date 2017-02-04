Mawarire critics are mean-spirited, impatient to see Mugabe go but have done nothing themselves

By Nomusa Garikai

When Pastor Mawarire left Zimbabwe in the middle of his #ThisFlag street protests many people accused him of giving them the courage to protest against the injustices in the land but when the confrontation heated up he deserted the protesters and escaped to America. Some people called him coward.

Zimbabwean pastor Evan Mawarire, holds his country's flag whilst singing the national anthem before addressing supporters at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 28, 2016. Mawarire is living in exile in South Africa after launching a social media campaign against President Robert Mugabe's government and calling for a massive peaceful uprising against the country's government. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
It is sad to note that the some of the Pastor’s critics are still calling him a coward even though he has returned to Zimbabwe and is now in jail. He has since been charged with “subverting a constitutional government” and could face 20 years in jail if he is convicted. (Considering Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 2013 elections and therefore per se cannot be a constitutional government – but that is another matter).

It must be state here and now that Pastor Mawarire did not commit any crime, the right to peace protest is a universally accepted democratic right. True, Zimbabwe is not a democracy, it is a de facto one-party state, but the more reason for the protest.

If Pastor Mawarire is convicted and sentenced to a lengthy jail term, maybe that will satisfy his critics. They will have had their pound of flesh!

Remember the money lender Shylock in The Merchant of Venice who agrees to loan Antonio some money but asks for a pound of Antonio’s flesh as a guarantee. When Antonio failed to repay the loan by the agreed day, the money lender refuses to be repaid thrice the agreed amount insisted on the pound of flesh! Shylock, the bloodthirsty, vengeful and inflexible!

I think Pastor Mawarire’s pay heed to Trevor Ncube’s humble, philosophical and introspective comment. “I will not judge Pastor Evan at all nor call him a coward. I say so because I myself have no guts to do what he has done & continues to do,” he tweeted.

Just to add to what Trevor Ncube said, what Mawarire achieved in those few weeks before he left for America, was more than what many of us will ever do in a life time! He gave hundreds of thousands if not millions of Zimbabweans hope, courage and a voice to say no to the tyranny of Zanu PF. This is why the regime is mad at him and would want him locked at Chikurubi Prison a.s.a.p. and throw away the key.

Having given us the hope, courage and the voice; it was up to us to carry the protest forward and not stop until the regime addressed out concerns. We did not need Mawarire to hold our hands every step of the way!

I would not be surprised that the most vocal of Mawarire’s critics are in fact the mean- spirited Shylocks of this world. How many of those calling Mawarire a coward have ever said or done anything critical of the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship much less took part in even one street protest?

Imagine having a flat tyre in a cold rain night. There are those who will never lift a finger to help and expect others to get out in the mud and cold and all the dangers of the night to sort out the problem. I think people like Pastor Mawarire are some of those people who will risk their own person comfort for the good of all.

As for Pastor Mawarire’s critics, they are the selfish individuals who, from the comfort of the car, will wind down the window to scream “Get on with it, I am freezing in here!”

  • Naked Fact

  • I agree 1000%

  • Pastor should have stayed in America , kuno kwavakadzoka vanoziva kuti we don’t have the guts to confront the gvt ini hangu zvirikuitika munyika handizvide but i will not risk my life supporting mamovements asina kwaanosvika. All the movements dzakaitika dzine solution ipi yakabuda? Vangani vakarohwa nepolice , vangani vakasungwa izvezvi variko kumajeri all that for What? Pastor dai vakatisiya isu macoward tishandiswe kuno nezanu ivo vorega kuuya dai vasina kusungwa soo. Im totally against his arrest but what to do akanozviwisira ega mukamwa meshumba yaanotoziva kuti inoruma .

    • Uri ryt mface wangu but remembr kut paakazvitanga akazvitanga ega,, knowng kut ndichasungwa,,,, akasungwa vanhu vakaenda ku court vakamira naye,,,, nhas adzoka asungwa again,,,, akatoenda ku court and achadzokazve ku court,,, vanoda kunomira naye like bfo vachaenda vasngade havade,,,,ungagara kuhupoteri upto when

    • Ende shumba yanga yaane nguva isati yamborumira vanhu pachena

  • Wanna hear from Fadzai Mahere

    • Mahere????? MaCIO pretending to defend you when they are providing info to Zanu behind the scenes asking you where have you been did you meet Trumo in US blah blah. Becareful of these lawyers who rush to help political activists

  • Only fools believe kuti kune mumwe munhu anongomuka one morning obva ati mai mwana ndava kurorwira povho.There is more to this Mawarire guy than what meets the eye

  • Dei varume vemu Zim tirisu tinopfeka madress sema muslim,it wud suit our coward spirit.

    • Say it again Ken
      Tinototya zvekusvika paku blamer munhu akashinga

  • Wat can we do to support this man?

  • Variko vanhu vakadai kwete vana Phiri,,, havazvigone,,, itai zvamogonavo chete,,,, not everyone is orderd to do somethng every tme,,,, thus why kune m heroe status,,,,, kuzvipira kouya kwega mumunhu

  • there is nothing democratic to be done to a 93yr old person and a regime with violence.

  • I agree with this post. The least we can do is support the pastor. The guy was (and still is) trying to do something to get our country back. He does not deserve disrespect from people who do nothing but hide behind keyboards. If anybody needs a target to be angry and scornful at, let that target be Mugabe(the real villain) not pastor Evan.

  • Zvorwadza izvi tichafa tiringori marombe munyika medu

  • I agree

  • This Mawarire guy will suffer for taking advantage of Zimbabweans when he was not serious at all. If he is a brave man why did he run away when we needed him most? Do you mean he did not know the ZANU PF regime was going to arrest him? Vatodenha mangwiro votokunya. If he had stayed in Zim all this time achisungwa ari muno dai Chikurubi yakapwanywa nevanhu kare. Kwete kuda zvake political asylum kuUS nekutishandisa kwakuendesa family and pretend to be coming back for us what nonsense. UK denied him visa why? They saw he is an opprtunist not serious at all and maybe working for Zanu anyway.
    I will not sympathise with him i have only allowed Mugabe to take advantage of me and noone else. Let him rot in Chikurubi just like others who are there

  • Cowards, like me are big mouthed! They are there to criticize every little bit, but no solution or suggestion of their own!

  • Free Mawarire

  • Support all the way

  • paakatiza akatirei. Handiti akatiza zanu pf saka paadzoka anzwa here kuti zanu pf haichiko. Ngaarege kutibata kumeso anodzoka toda kuenda kunovhota kuda kuvhiringa. Manje tinoona pastor