Of Kindergarten jokers and a gullible audience

28
1604

By Patson Dzamara

That leaders of a country bedeviled with unprecedented challenges and on the verge of a precipice would fight and dedicate efforts including acres of space to discuss a mug is not only shocking but satanic. When the clowns are at it, of course, the gullible audience will be ululating.

Dr Patson Dzamara (Picture by Mail & Guardian
Dr Patson Dzamara (Picture by Mail & Guardian

 

A few days ago, I learnt that ZBC got excited over umbrella sales to the extent of making that a story on the main news! That’s shocking. Whoever thinks that the economy is boosted by sales of umbrellas dumped from China is a kindergarten joker whose head need serious examination. The investor apathy, cash crisis, potholes, poor drainage systems and uncollected refuse don’t bother them. Zanu PF and its appendages undermine our intelligence but we seem to enjoy their act of mockery. For some mysterious reasons, we seem to enjoy their shenanigans.

In 1983, Mugabe’s ZANU PF led government presided over the massacre of over 20 000 Zimbabweans in Matebeleland. To date they have not accounted for all those lives. Instead they have actually remained faithful to their evil inclinations. My brother Itai Dzamara is one of the victims of ZANU PF’s evil tendencies. He was abducted two years ago by state security agencies and he has not been accounted for. Meanwhile, some ZANU PF kindergarten jokers treat this as something they can joke about while the gullible audience cheers.

In 2008, Mugabe lost an election to Tsvangirai with a “huge margin”. Election results were withheld for more than 30 days after which a bloody re-run was held. The rest is history but 9 years later, at 93 Mugabe is still Zimbabwe’s President. In fact, he is ZANU PF’s presidential candidate for the 2018 elections. By the way, he now resorts to visiting Zimbabwe occasionally and it seems as though he has a home address somewhere in the air because he is always on the plane.

Whenever he returns from his mysterious trips, a gang of his poisoned minions throng the airport to welcome their terror captain. This they do through song and dance. The poor ladies compete to outshine each other in shaking their shrunk and ostensibly impoverished bums hoping they could get the attention of the senior male minions. What a kindergaten joke!

Interestingly, in Zimbabwe everyone is an expert, everyone is an analyst, everyone has a strategy, everyone has a valid opinion, everyone is educated, everyone has an organisation, everyone is everything and on top of that there are over 50 registered opposition political parties. However, it is mind boggling that for 36 years one old and frail man together with his legion of equally morbid and clueless surrogates have been urinating on the heads of Zimbabweans. Talk of kindergarten jokers and a gullible audience!

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans find amusement in tearing up and undressing each other on social media for a handful of likes. We go to town over issues that don’t mean a bag of beans. We romance trivia in a shocking way. Our level of frivolity is petrifying and of epic proportions.

In this land of keyboard warriors, vanity is celebrated. Anyone who dares to take a stand against evil is persecuted. For doing what others can’t do, they are labelled attention seekers by those who sound brave, sophisticated, philosophical and yet they are nothing but a bunch of cowards in real life.

When Evan Mawarire left, running away from that gang of terror we have allowed to preside over the affairs of this country, some grown men and women weeped while others engaged in a competition to give him all sorts of derogatory names. How grown men and women expect one man or a few individuals to risk their lives, fighting for them while they sip expensive wine in the comfort of their homes is ludicrous.

Well, Evan returned yesterday. Upon his return, the keyboard warriors remained true to their colours. Some attacked him for coming back while the other equally surprising bunch concluded that their salvation had arrived. To the latter, it is never about them and what they can do but what another person can do. Talk of kindergarten jokers and a gullible audience!

To me Evan is a senior brother with whom I have a relationship from long back. We are both authors and conference speakers, as such we have interacted on several platforms prior to this activism trajectory. Whatever he is and whatever he represents to different people, Mawarire is not the problem, we are the problem. Even if he is a deceiver like what others posit, Mawarire is not the problem, Zimbabweans are the problem. How some in a nation of people who boast of being highly educated think that their destiny is hinged upon the actions of one person or a few individuals is a kindergarten joke.

While we flaunt our borrowed English accents in our meaningless debates, the country is sinking deep into an abyss. Of course, it’s therefore easy to understand why we cannot speak with a single voice against our oppression. We have so many borrowed accents and identities. We are too artificial.

(Patson Dzamara is a pro democracy activist, leadership coach and author, and conference speaker based in Zimbabwe)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • What about you wher do you stand lkkkkki dem

  • Personaly i wouldnt take part in a protest,coz it has failed over and over again, taking up arms against the dictator is the only thing i wud risk my life for.

    • Even better. That’s the only language these oppressors/dictators understand.

  • Very tru Patson, we are cowards

  • Typical of pseudo-educated #Zimbos

  • You have taken the words out of my mouth,Zimbabweans are cowards.

    • Including u, u ar coward becoz u ar a zimbabwean too

  • Shingi

    Very insightful post, and right on the money. There’s a very good reason why we find ourselves with a 93 year old president, while other countries are ousting their dictators at 51 years of age (jammeh) or the soon to be ousted kabila who is only 45. In zim these guys would be looking at another 40 years or so in power.

  • But imi murikupihwa Mari nazvo muri kubhadharwa ,ini handishandiswe

  • Dooooctooor!!! On point

  • Where was he, when 20000 people were butchered to in Matabeleland. This time, it is Harare payback time.

    • Yu still hold that grudge up to now why

      • nevermind

        Because some perpetrators are still very much alive and should be held RESPONSIBLE !!

    • Zvipoko

      Well bro it does not quite work like that. I was 6 yrs old during Gukurahundi. Possibly Patson was younger or unborn. You cant ask him to account for Gukurahundi. In any case most all pple born after 1970 would not have participated in Gukurahundi.
      It is not a crime to be Shona nor is it a crime to be Ndebele.

    • I will carry this forever, It did not affect you or your family, me it did God forgive me.

    • He was still young or not born. Yes I agree you may have to take the grudge for ever because a proper reconciliation was never done and Catholic investigation was never made public

    • That is my attitude towards this genocide no reconciliation will

    • Will move me.

    • In my era all Broadcasters we meant to be fluent in English, Shona and isiNdebele in Mugabish even ZRP is recruiting 5feet and below recruit’s shame.

    • Patson has nothing to do with gukurahundi

    • So he doesn’t need my mercy

  • Parson,Shasta dzekutsvagisa Zim problem mari

  • Zvipoko

    My advice to Patson is to continue the fight and not be distracted by criticism. Vavengi nevatengesi havaperi wena and they never learn . Remember haisi nyore to fight people who fight dirty.

  • Musanyeperwe nemaCIO aya anonyepera to be brave Zimbabweans vanokuuraisai vanhu ava ndobasa ravo to mislead you and you get killed. Kana manetsekana huyai kuno kuSA siyanai naMugabe nemaCIO ake vana Patson Mawarire and other bogus political parties munofa muchisiya mhuri dzenyu dzisina muchengeti

    • fedup

      Urimhata iwewe farred iwewe you think southafrica is invincible to political selfishness aya zvakaoma.what is needed is to put our heads together and uproot this evil regime kwete kudzikisira munhu arikutomboedza.dont be a fuckin coward

  • Yhaah zvinoda Mwari vatibatsire izvi. Zimbabweans must not be blamed for anything,don’t call them cowards,don’t call them stupid or any sort of insulting names. Thus, if u aspire one day to be a leader in Zim. You agree with everyone that they voted Mugabe out overwhemingly in 2008,but still Mugabe remains. What then? Is it their fault that the people we voted for could not remove Mugabe even when we overwhelmingly voted for them??

    PLIZ CHANGE YO TACTICS& DO NOT INSULT THE CITIZENS,RESPECT US. I also think that persuasion works better than this insulting thing u ur doing. Be on the side of the people&try to understand what makes them do wat they do. Insulting Zimbabweans does you no favour,IT JUST EXPOSES YOU&QUICKLY BRINGS YOU DOWN. No offense just saying things.

  • U always nail it cde

  • Patson Dzamara, be reminded that Zimbabweans are not cowards, they are not foolish either. Your article is full of anger and not real facts.
    1. Protests were organised by different people on social media and it became real on the streets. You were there too but at the end of the day, nothing was achieved. People realised that going on with protests was and is not the solution to the suffering of the people.
    2. The only time a government can be changed is through the ballot otherwise it would be through a coup.
    3. Zimbabwe is not the president and the president is not Zimbabwe, by having one man stepping down does not mean the economy is going to revive. We need to focus on the solution and not just shout from street corners.
    4. There are over 50 political parties in Zimbabwe, that does not mean that all the leaders of these parties are brave men and women, most of them are attention seekers.
    5. Evans Mawarire is not serious or he is confused. He left the country fearing his safety and that of his family, he returned to the very same unsafe country hoping to get different results, shame on him. Calling on people to again protest for his release is just not meaningful. The man threw himself in front of a moving train.
    6. We all need change and change must come in the most peaceful way. The best way is to register to vote and then vote on the day. I will not be surprised to learn that you are not registered to vote. Rigging can only flourish when people do not go to the polls.
    7. Protests and demonstrations are short term and should only be done to address small issues like bond notes, police brutality or hiking of taxes.
    All the movements that are coming out like mushroom, they must be aligned to a political party and not just call for demos from the keyboard and hope people will respond always. People have suffered enough but there is need to consolidate all the efforts and energy in one reputable organisation.
    In Zimbabwe, the MDC-T is the biggest political party, let us all rally behind it and change will come but the problem is that everyone who things he or she is brave want to start a movement and later on a political party. Tsvangirai is the leader of MDC-T, he might look stupid or uneducated but he is the one who must be voted for. I am not campaigning here for MDC-T but that is a fact.
    The very same people you are labeling cowards, they are the very same people who will be required to vote in 2018.
    Zanu Pf has elected their candidate for 2018, they are proactive, who is your candidate for 2018?
    If you are not happy with their choice, go where you get the right candidate. People should stop mourning about the Zanu PF candidate unless you are their member.